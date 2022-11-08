Mines plans events to honor veterans, upgrades to veterans resource center

South Dakota Mines is hosting two special events this week to celebrate veterans, and the university announced its veterans resource center will undergo improvements.

The Veterans Club at Mines is hosting its annual Veterans Club Chili Cookoff today from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Surbeck Center ballroom at South Dakota Mines in Rapid City. The public is invited to sample a variety of chilis for $5. Part of the proceeds will benefit South Dakota Service Dogs, a local nonprofit organization that connects veterans with trained service animals.

South Dakota Mines will host its annual Veterans Day Salute on Thursday. The event begins at 10:45 a.m. with the raising of the service flag outside the Surbeck Center and continues with an 11 a.m. speaking event inside. Dr. Bill Spindle, vice president for finance and administration, will deliver remarks. The public is welcome.

South Dakota Mines announced Monday that alumni Rich and Trudy Wells have given a $1 million gift to “New Heights: The Campaign for South Dakota Mines.” The Wells' donation will help fund the renovation of the Surbeck Center on campus including improvements to the current veterans resource center. The on-campus veterans center has been newly named the Rich and Trudy Wells Veterans Resource Center.

The center has long served as a resource for Mines students who are veterans, providing camaraderie and support to ensure success. Information about the center’s services can be found at sdsmt.edu/Campus-Life/Veterans-Resource-Center/.

The Rich and Trudy Wells Veterans Resource Center will see upgrades to the facility, which is located in the lower part of the Surbeck Center on the Mines campus. The design for the upgrades is now underway. The center is an important part of the university’s top ranking nationwide for its support of veterans and its 100% job placement rate for veterans in their field of study after graduation.

Both Rich and Trudy Wells studied chemical engineering at South Dakota Mines. Rich graduated in 1982 and Trudy in 1984. The couple went on to successful careers, including top positions at Dow Chemical and 3M.

Supporting veterans has always been important to Rich and Trudy, particularly because their son is an Army captain. Their donation will help veterans successfully transition to university life as well as educate the campus and future employers about the strengths veterans bring to the classroom and the workforce.

“We also need to let the corporate world know that South Dakota Mines has a large veteran population and that we are preparing them,” Rich said. “That will bring more companies in to recruit because they want to hire veterans.”

Cody Marshall, a senior metallurgical engineering student who serves in the South Dakota National Guard, said the Rich and Trudy Wells Veterans Resource Center was key to his success as a student.

“This center is one of the main reasons I’m sitting here today as a senior,” Marshall said. “Without this support network, without the friends I’ve made here, without the help of the staff connecting me with resources on campus, I don’t know if I would have made it through those first few crucial semesters at Mines.”