Mines professor receives teaching award

A South Dakota School of Mines & Technology professor has been awarded the Waksman Outstanding Teaching Award by the Society of Industrial Microbiology and Biotechnology.

Rajesh Sani, Ph.D., teaches in the Department of Chemical and Biological Engineering and the Department of Chemistry, Biology and Health Sciences, in addition to conducting more than $33.8 million in funded research at South Dakota Mines. Sani teaches and leads research into technology that would convert plant matter into biofuels and value-added products.

Sani will be presented the award at the 2021 Society of Industrial Microbiology and Biotechnology annual meeting Aug. 8-11 in Austin, Texas.

“This award is an excellent recognition for my research group’s activities in extremophilic bioprocessing for various industrial applications,” Sani said.

