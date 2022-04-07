Mines professor wins award to research osteoarthritis

Scott Wood, assistant professor of nanoscience and nanoengineering at South Dakota Mines, has won a National Science Foundation CAREER Award for his work to study the causes of osteoarthritis and to build foundational knowledge needed to someday reverse the progression of the disease.

Millions of adults in the United States suffer from osteoarthritis, and current treatments offer little more than temporary pain control. Osteoarthritis most often occurs in the hands, hips and knees and can affect senior citizens and those who engage in repeated tasks or manual labor. Osteoarthritis develops when the cartilage inside a joint begins to break down, causing pain, stiffness and swelling.

“Professional athletes, soldiers, law enforcement personnel, even mail carriers are all at much greater risk because of the excessive loading they put on their joints,” Wood said.

Wood is one of four faculty at Mines to win an NSF Career Award since 2015 and the second to win in the university’s Department of Nanoscience and Nanoengineering this year.

“Congratulations to Dr. Wood for this monumental achievement. His world-class research and his effort to inspire the next generation of STEM professionals deserves the highest praise. He is one of many researchers we are proud to have at Mines who are advancing the frontier of innovation,” said Jim Rankin, Mines president.

Wood and members of his research team pioneered and patented breakthrough technology called CellWell that enables the study of cartilage cells in a way that partially mimics their natural state.

This project is jointly funded by NSF’s Biomechanics and Mechanobiology Program and the Established Program to Stimulate Competitive Research. The preliminary research that led to this patented technology and NSF CAREER Award was funded by the South Dakota Governor’s office and Board of Regents.

Cartilage is part of the shock absorbing system of the body. It protects joints and allows some cushion when doing activities like walking or running. Past research has shown that cartilage likes exercise in the right amounts; cartilage tissue responds favorably to the right amount of rhythmic motion.

“Too little force is bad for these cells and too much force is bad for these cells; they like it just right in the middle,” Wood said.

