Mines professors to do presentation on 'Ada Lovelace: First Computer Programmer'

Born in the 19th century, Ada Lovelace lived in a world that expected very little from her intellectually. Yet Lovelace is believed to be the very first person in history to write computer programming code.

South Dakota Mines assistant professor Erica Haugtvedt has studied Lovelace’s life and will present “Ada Lovelace: First Computer Programmer?” at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, via Zoom. Haugtvedt’s presentation, part of the Mines Humanities Department’s Brown Bag Series, is based on a paper written in partnership with Mines mechanical engineering professor Duane Abata. Haugtvedt plans to present their paper at the ASEE Women in Engineering 2021 conference.

“If Ada had not been a woman, we would probably already know about her,” Haugtvedt said. “But mathematicians of that time thought women were incapable of studying math at this higher level. She was not widely known by regular people for her mathematics during her lifetime.”

