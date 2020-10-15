Mines professors to do presentation on 'Ada Lovelace: First Computer Programmer'

Born in the 19th century, Ada Lovelace lived in a world that expected very little from her intellectually. Yet Lovelace is believed to be the very first person in history to write computer programming code.
South Dakota Mines assistant professor Erica Haugtvedt has studied Lovelace’s life and will present “Ada Lovelace: First Computer Programmer?” at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, via Zoom. Haugtvedt’s presentation, part of the Mines Humanities Department’s Brown Bag Series, is based on a paper written in partnership with Mines mechanical engineering professor Duane Abata. Haugtvedt plans to present their paper at the ASEE Women in Engineering 2021 conference.
“If Ada had not been a woman, we would probably already know about her,” Haugtvedt said. “But mathematicians of that time thought women were incapable of studying math at this higher level. She was not widely known by regular people for her mathematics during her lifetime.”
Lovelace was the only legitimate daughter of the scandalous poet Lord Byron. Although she never knew her father – her parents separated when she was a month old – she grew up in an upper-class household. Her mother, Anne Isabella Noel Byron, was a mathematician and recognized the same talents in her daughter. Lovelace studied with tutors throughout her childhood, and when it came time to marry in 1835, she was lucky enough to marry a man who supported her mathematical interests.
In 1834, she began studying with astronomer and mathematician Mary Somerville, who introduced her to famed scientist Charles Babbage. At the time, Babbage was working on his “calculating machine,” the original concept for a programmable computer.
After Babbage presented his research in Italy, Lovelace translated the document for him. But it was more than a simple translation. In the footnotes, Lovelace added her thoughts and notes on the machine, complete with loops and branches.
“This is actually what people claim was the first computer program,” Haugtvedt said. “She predicted computer science. And she was doing all of this in a sitting room.” At the time, Lovelace had three children under the age of 8.
Lovelace received no widespread recognition for her accomplishments until much later, Haugtvedt said. “Only in the 2010s did it become increasingly well known that Ada Lovelace was arguably the first computer programmer. Some scholars are finally giving her credit for what she did with math and programming.”
