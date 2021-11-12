Mines rallies to hold off Texas A&M-Kingsville in season-opener

Despite a 20-point halftime lead, it turned out to be a nice comeback for the South Dakota Mines men’s basketball team in its season-opener Friday night at Goodell Gymnasium.

Led by Kolten Mortensen and Brevin Walter, the Hardrockers were red-hot in the first half, hitting 16 of 22 from the field and 8 of 12 on 3-pointers.

The second half, however, was a different story, as Texas A&M-Kingsville pulled within three points with less than nine minutes to play and four with about six minutes remaining before Mines rallied for the 84-72 win.

“I think we played a really good team game,” said Mortensen, who finished with 31 points, leading all scorers. “In the start of the second half they came out with a little more intensity than we did, but we were able to come together as a team and break that pressure and get the lead back up to double digits and keep it there.”

Mines head coach Eric Glenn said his team stuck to the game plan well against the talented and athletic Javelinas. Glenn said to play a team like that you have to be disciplined, and when a team is not disciplined, they will make you pay in a hurry, which Kingsville did in the second half.

“We talk about, if we want to be the team we want to be, great teams, no matter the situation, play the same way,” he said. “I thought we had a little lapse in our focus, and we started letting guys get loose that weren’t getting loose in the first half, and when that happened, they showed what they can do. Once we were able to get control and get back into it, we were able to regroup ourselves and get going, which is a good testament for us.

"We’re still pretty young with one junior and the rest are freshmen and sophomores, but we do have some experience and we were able to show some maturity at times.”

Leading by just 71-67, the Hardrockers regained control, outscoring Kingsville 13-5 the rest of the way.

The Hardrockers got off to a nice start, despite giving up an opening-possession 3-pointer by C.J. Smith. A 3-pointer by Mortensen and free throw by Keegan Smith put Mines up 10-5, and consecutive 3-pointers by sophomore Alejandro Rama put the ‘Rockers up 16-5.

Five straight points by Walter gave Mines its biggest lead of the first half at 21-10 at the 11:54 mark, but the Hardrockers cooled for a moment or two and Kingsville scored eight straight cut the lead to four with 8:35 remaining in the first half.

Mines, however, wasn’t cold for very long, as Mortensen came back off a little break and hit two straight 3's for a 37-24 lead. Walter then took over offensively with 11 of the team’s final 12 points as the ‘Rockers held a 49-29 halftime advantage.

“I think as long as we stay within our offense, our ball-screens, at last it got me some open looks. I know I can knock those down so I was just taking the shots,” Mortensen said. “The same with Brevin, the same with Keegan, the same with Ale. Almost everyone on our team can shoot the ball. When we get open, we can knock them down.”

The beginning of the second half was a struggle for Mines, as Kingsville came out with three 3-pointers and the Hardrockers were scoreless as the lead was cut to 49-38 with 17:25 to play.

Mines didn’t hit its first field goal in the second half until the 13:26 mark on a short bank shot by Mortensen to make it 53-43.

The suddenly hot outside shooting Javelinas hung around and five straight points by C.J. Smith cut the lead back to four (67-63) with 5:44 to play, but Mines responded with four points by Mortensen, including a nice behind-the-back assist from Rama, to make it an eight-point lead before Rama scored on a three-point play to make it 76-63 with 4:34 to play.

Mines was 5 of 6 from the free-throw line in the final 50 seconds to seal the win.

Mortensen was 9 of 13 from the field (4 of 6 on 3's) and 9 of 11 from the line, with nine rebounds, while Walter hit 6 of 13 from the field (2 of 6 on 3's) and 13 of 14 free throws, along with eight rebounds. Rama, who played just 19 minutes because of foul trouble from the start, added 16 points on 5 of 7 shooting (2 of 4 on 3's) and all four of his free-throw attempts. As a team, the Hardrockers shot 51% from the field (23 of 45), hit 10 of 22 3's and were a solid 28 of 33 from the line.

Along with his three top scorers and starters, Glenn also said that Kolton Frugoli, Markell Allums, Jaxon Lloyd and Trase Olson all came in off the bench and contributed well. It was the first college action for Allums, Lloyd and Olson.

“It’s nice to see that we can get some of those guys in that maybe in the past haven’t seen that much experience,” Glenn said. “I’m pretty happy overall with everything. Obviously I would like to be more consistent and things like that, but it is a game of mistakes, and by the end of the day you just try to minimize them as much as you can.”

Kingsville, which was 15-3 last season and ranked as high as 10th in the country, was led by Derek Luna with 27 points and Smith with 22 points. The Javelinas were 25 of 68 from the line and hit 14 of 41 3-pointers and just 8 of 15 free throws.

The Hardrockers return to action again Saturday night at 7 p.m. against Texas A&M International University, which defeated Chadron State Friday night in Chadron, Nebraska 82-73.

“It’s a quick turnaround. We can’t dwell on this too much. We have to prepare in the morning with film and practice, and get ready for them,” Mortensen said.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0