Mines senior Jack Batho, IV to play in Hula Bowl all-star football game

Flohr said that in his short time with Batho, he showed the intangibles on the offensive line that makes him a prospect.

"For me coming in, I was happy to see, because of his stature, that he could do a lot of things that smaller players typically do. He has great feet and he has great football knowledge," Flohr said. "His football knowledge is out of this world. He understands the game. He could play all five positions (on the offensive line) within our offense."

Batho knows it is still a steep hill to climb to reach the NFL, but a challenge he is willing to take on, something he has done as long as he can remember.

"Every kid who has played football, throwing the ball around since they were in kindergarten, has had a dream of playing in the NFL," he said. "When you are in high school, every kid has a dream of going D-1 and then playing in the NFL. I made the decision to come to Mines because I felt it was a better home for me, and the coaches here at the time were supporting me. I've felt that ever since I have been here. Recently my dream of being an NFL athlete has come to my attention again."

From a student to beyond