Mines soccer opens with win over St. Cloud State

The South Dakota Mines soccer team played the first of a two-game home series against St. Cloud State University on Friday night and came away with the 2-1 victory at Dakota Fields.
In the first half, the Hardrockers started a bit sluggish with St. Cloud State controlling much of the play, scoring early. In the 7th minute, St. Cloud State scored first, on a goal by Zinedine Kroeten, assisted by Emmanuel Iwe. The remainder of the first half was not much better for the Hardrockers, who struggled to possess the ball or create many chances and would go into the locker room down 1-0.
The second half was a different story, however as South Dakota Mines came out of the gates with a sense of urgency and with more crisp balls, as well as touches.
It started early for the Hardrockers, earning a corner kick in the 51st minute, then having the offside flag up on a potential chance. South Dakota Mines would create more opportunities, first on shots, Phillip Leano, and Logan Juergens, before a corner resulted in the game-tying goal being put into the back of the net by George Martinez.
The Hardrockers would continue to put on the pressure, with another shot from Martinez, before a foul resulted in a free-kick opportunity for Leano. He didn't miss the opportunity, connecting with the ball perfectly to find the bottom left corner of the goal just out of the keepers reach to give South Dakota Mines a 2-1 lead in the 70th minute. Following this, the Hardrockers would tighten up defensively, not allowing any dangerous opportunities for St. Cloud State to tie up the game.
The two teams meet again Saturday night at 6 p.m.
Mines volleyball splits in Billings
The South Dakota Mines volleyball team played on day one of the MSU Billing tournament taking on Bemidji State University and St. Marten's University. The Hardrockers split the day, beating Bemidji State, and falling to St. Marten's.
South Dakota Mines controlled the match against Bemidji taking it in straight sets, 25-16, 25-19, and 25-16. The second match did not go as well, winning the first set before falling in the next three against Saint Martins, 22-25, 29-27, 25-21 and 25-18.
In the first match, Emma Grimm led the way with eight kills, with Dejah Behrend and Jacey Koethe with seven kills each. Koethe also had four blocs. Kiley Metzger finished with 19 assists, with Shyann Bastain adding 14 assists and Addie Stanley with 15 digs.
Against Saint martins, Victoria Zagorski had 13 kills, with Lily Bartling and Grimm with seven each. Metzger had 16 assists and Bastain 14 assists and 21 digs.
The Hardrockers are back at it again Saturday with two more matches.
Yellow Jacket soccer falls to SW Minn. State 1-0
The Black Hills State women's soccer team team opened the season with a tough 1-0 loss to Southwest Minnesota State 1-0 Friday afternoon at home.
SMSU's Alex Lotts scored the game's only goal at the 78th minute mark and it was enough forthe win.
BHSU goalkeeper Makayla Dannelly totaled four saves between the pipes and Gabbi Nowodworski led the team with five shots and two on goal.
Emma Avery tallied two shots, while Darby Whiteley and Taylor Hernandez each had one.
BHSU volleyball splits at Yellowjacket Invite
The Black Hills State volleyball team popened the season with a split at the Yellowjacket Invitational Saturday in Billings, Mont., falling in three sets to MSU-Billings and winning in five sets against MSU Moorhead.
The Yellow Jackets lost in three sets to MSU-Billings to open play in the tournament losing set one 17-25, losing set two 13-25, and losing set three 20-25.
Madison Hoopman let the team with eight kills.
Emma Desanti recorded 17 assists and was the assist leader for BHSU.
While Haedyn Rhoades kept the ball off the floor recording 15 digs.
Desanti was the ace leader for the Yellow Jackets sinking three. Hoopman had an ace in the contest as well.
n their second match of the day the Yellow Jackets won in five sets to MSU Moorhead to finish day one of play at the Yellowjacket Invitational presented by Hilton Garden Inn losing set one 27-29, winning set two 25-20, losing set three 25-23, winning set four 25-21, and winning set five 15-8.
Four YelIlow Jackets earned double digit kills in the five-set match with Madison Hoopman leading the way with 15, Sierra Ward was right behind with 14, followed by Mariah Robinson (13), and Kindra Cerrone (12).
Karly Marx and Emma Desanti led the team in assists with 28 apiece.
Haedyn Rhoades recorded 45 digs in the match while Peyton Bodemann, Cerrone, and Marx were the ace leaders with 2, 2, and 1 respectively.