Mines soccer opens with win over St. Cloud State

The South Dakota Mines soccer team played the first of a two-game home series against St. Cloud State University on Friday night and came away with the 2-1 victory at Dakota Fields.

In the first half, the Hardrockers started a bit sluggish with St. Cloud State controlling much of the play, scoring early. In the 7th minute, St. Cloud State scored first, on a goal by Zinedine Kroeten, assisted by Emmanuel Iwe. The remainder of the first half was not much better for the Hardrockers, who struggled to possess the ball or create many chances and would go into the locker room down 1-0.

The second half was a different story, however as South Dakota Mines came out of the gates with a sense of urgency and with more crisp balls, as well as touches.

It started early for the Hardrockers, earning a corner kick in the 51st minute, then having the offside flag up on a potential chance. South Dakota Mines would create more opportunities, first on shots, Phillip Leano, and Logan Juergens, before a corner resulted in the game-tying goal being put into the back of the net by George Martinez.