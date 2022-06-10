Mines student awarded Department of Defense scholarship, job

Bennet Outland, a student at South Dakota Mines, has been awarded the Department of Defense Science, Mathematics and Research for Transformation, or SMART, scholarship.

Outland is a junior studying mechanical engineering with a focus on robotics. The highly competitive SMART scholarship provides Outland with full tuition for up to five years, as well as mentorship, a summer internship, a stipend and full-time employment with the Department of Defense after he graduates. After he earns his mechanical engineering degree, Outland plans to pursue an accelerated master’s degree in computer science and engineering at South Dakota Mines.

After graduation, Outland will work at Air Force Research Lab Space Vehicles Directorate at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico.

“I am humbled and excited to have been awarded this scholarship,” Outland said. “What mainly excites me about this work is that I get to merge my interests together in a way that I never thought I would be able to do. Currently, I am doing research in orbital dynamics, determining how objects orbit others in space and what happens to them over time, and projects in robotics. Through working for the Space Vehicles Directorate, I get to apply both of these by working on a satellite system.”

According to the Department of Defense, the SMART scholarship is a unique opportunity offering students "hands-on experience at one of over 200 innovative laboratories across the Army, Navy, Air Force and larger Department of Defense. During summer internships, SMART scholars work directly with an experienced mentor, gaining valuable technical skills.”

The SMART Scholarship-for-Service Program is part of the Department of Defense’s effort to “develop the nation's STEM talent and is the largest employer of federal scientists and engineers, with nearly 150,000 civilian STEM employees working across the department. For over a decade, SMART has trained a highly skilled STEM workforce that competes with the evolving trends of industry to support the next generation of science and technology for our nation.”

