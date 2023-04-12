A team of biomedical engineering students at South Dakota Mines is taking the first steps to build an initial prototype to someday enable remote robotic dentistry.

Robotic surgery has been an important tool in medicine for a number of years, but in dentistry, robots have not yet seen widespread use. The team has spent the last year working with local dentists in an effort to change this fact.

The goal is to create an automated device that can be set up by a hygienist inside a local facility. This sort of device could enable a dentist to remotely oversee the work using the robotic extension, such as filling a cavity.

“We’re trying to automate the drilling of cavities,” senior biomedical engineering major Logan Jundt said. “The end goal is to have a 3D printed filling ready to be inserted into a predetermined cutting pathway.”

The team notes that modern dentistry already employs complex and highly detailed 3D scans of the mouth and all the teeth, so a procedure like a filling could be planned out in the digital realm well in advance of any procedure.

The final vision of the product could benefit both dentists and patients, but team members also recognize that building a dental robot is a daunting task and they said the Food and Drug Administration approval for new biomedical devices can take decades. They recognize their prototype is just an initial step of many to come in the years of product development ahead.

This team is part of the first undergraduate cohort of the newly formed Department of Nanoscience & Biomedical Engineering at Mines. Scott Wood, Ph.D., the team’s advisor and an assistant professor in the department, think it's noteworthy that the first incoming class of students have accomplished impressive feats like the dentistry prototype.

“This is one of many examples of amazing research happening on all levels of our new and rapidly growing department,” Wood said.