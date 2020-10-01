Mines students develop app for OneHeart

Smartphones and their many apps are often necessities for people of all socio-economic classes — including future guests at OneHeart: A Place for Hope and Healing, who are working toward leaving a life of poverty. Those who seek assistance when the OneHeart campus opens can use the app to connect easily with OneHeart staff.
Students at South Dakota Mines began developing a mobile application for OneHeart during the 2019-2020 academic year. Josh Duklet and Emily Parks started working on the app for their senior design project, with supervision from engineer Jeremy Warner of Omnitech, a Rapid City software engineering firm.
After Parks and Duklet graduated in May, the project passed to incoming senior Kendric Thompson, an Omnitech summer intern who enlisted the help of Daniel Tesch, a computer science major. They began working where Duklet and Parks left off.
Warner said he, Thompson and Tesch quickly got rolling on new features. “It’s great to see what they’ve been able to do so far,” Warner said.
Tesch and Thompson said the app’s current features include messaging and group messaging, the ability to receive announcements from OneHeart staff, and an information section for quick access to OneHeart resources. More features will likely come with future app updates.
“The app is easy to use, just like any other app you might use every day,” Thompson said.
“I really see this project as a win-win,” Warner said. “Kendric and Dan get to experience working with a client first-hand while also filling their senior design classwork requirement, and OneHeart gets a unique tool to help with their mission in Rapid City. We’re excited to be able to help!”
While Thompson and Tesch are set to graduate from Mines in May 2021, the work they and their predecessors have contributed to the OneHeart campus will have a positive impact on some of the area’s most vulnerable residents for years to come.
“It is nice knowing that our work will be used by real people and will assist OneHeart in making real change in the community,” Tesch said.
“This is exactly the kind of impactful design project we love to see our students engaged in,” Mines President Jim Rankin said. “This type of hands-on learning opportunity makes a difference in our local community and shows our students they have what it takes to change the world.”
