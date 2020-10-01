Mines students develop app for OneHeart

Smartphones and their many apps are often necessities for people of all socio-economic classes — including future guests at OneHeart: A Place for Hope and Healing, who are working toward leaving a life of poverty. Those who seek assistance when the OneHeart campus opens can use the app to connect easily with OneHeart staff.

Students at South Dakota Mines began developing a mobile application for OneHeart during the 2019-2020 academic year. Josh Duklet and Emily Parks started working on the app for their senior design project, with supervision from engineer Jeremy Warner of Omnitech, a Rapid City software engineering firm.

After Parks and Duklet graduated in May, the project passed to incoming senior Kendric Thompson, an Omnitech summer intern who enlisted the help of Daniel Tesch, a computer science major. They began working where Duklet and Parks left off.

Warner said he, Thompson and Tesch quickly got rolling on new features. “It’s great to see what they’ve been able to do so far,” Warner said.

Tesch and Thompson said the app’s current features include messaging and group messaging, the ability to receive announcements from OneHeart staff, and an information section for quick access to OneHeart resources. More features will likely come with future app updates.