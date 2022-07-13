Mines students, faculty assist in startup of dark matter detector

Deep below the Black Hills of South Dakota in the Sanford Underground Research Facility, an innovative and uniquely sensitive dark matter detector—the LUX-ZEPLIN experiment, led by Lawrence Berkeley National Lab — has passed a check-out phase of startup operations and delivered first results.

South Dakota Mines physicists played an integral role in LZ by creating technology that reduced the amount of background radiation that could skew the experiment’s results. They are continuing to make important contributions by calibrating and analyzing the experiment.

“We’re ready and everything’s looking good,” said Kevin Lesko, Berkeley Lab senior physicist and past LZ spokesperson. “It’s a complex detector with many parts to it and they are all functioning well within expectations.”

LZ researchers report that with the initial run, LZ is already the world’s most sensitive dark matter detector.

“We plan to collect about 20 times more data in the coming years, so we’re only getting started. There’s a lot of science to do and it’s very exciting,” said Hugh Lippincott, LZ spokesperson for the University of California, Santa Barbara.

Dark Matter particles have never actually been detected — but that might change. The countdown may have started with results from LZ’s first 60 “live days” of testing. These data were collected over a three-and-a-half-month span of initial operations beginning at the end of December. This was a period long enough to confirm that all aspects of the detector were functioning well.

Although it’s unseen because it does not emit, absorb or scatter light, dark matter’s presence and gravitational pull are fundamental to our understanding of the universe. For example, the presence of dark matter, estimated to be about 85% of the total mass of the universe, shapes the form and movement of galaxies, and it is invoked by researchers to explain what is known about the large-scale structure and expansion of the universe.

The heart of the LZ dark matter detector is comprised of two nested titanium tanks filled with 10 tons of very pure liquid xenon and viewed by two arrays of photomultiplier tubes, or PMTs, able to detect faint sources of light. The titanium tanks reside in a larger detector system to catch particles that might mimic a dark matter signal.

Reducing particles that could mimic a dark matter signal is critical for the experiment’s success. Mines researchers Richard Schnee and Juergen Reichenbacher have led a team, including graduate students, to ensure the highly sensitive LZ experiment is sufficiently free of background radiation, such as radon, that could contaminate the results. The team also controlled dirt and dust during the detector assembly that could have spoiled the very expensive ultra-pure xenon.

“Radon’s radioactive granddaughter, lead-214, can produce a decay that looks like a dark matter signal,” said Schnee, Ph.D., head of the Department of Physics at Mines. “We worked hard to measure how much radon emanates from the materials used to build LZ. Sometimes we told collaborators that they had to find another material because the one they were planning on had too much radon.”

Mines researchers also continue to make crucial contributions by calibrating the detector so dark matter inside the LZ chamber could be reliably identified. Mines researchers make daily corrections of the detector performance used by every data analyzer in the LZ collaboration.

“Without our calibrations of the LZ detector, we would be operating it nearly blind,” said Reichenbacher, Ph.D., associate professor of physics at South Dakota Mines.

The design, manufacturing and installation phases of the LZ detector were led by Berkeley Lab project director Gil Gilchriese in conjunction with an international team of 250 scientists and engineers from more than 35 institutions from the US, UK, Portugal and South Korea. The LZ Operations Manager is Berkeley Lab’s Simon Fiorucci. Together, the collaboration is hoping to use the instrument to record the first direct evidence of dark matter, the so-called missing mass of the cosmos.

Particle collisions in the xenon produce visible scintillation or flashes of light, which are recorded by the PMTs, said Aaron Manalaysay from Berkeley Lab. As physics coordinator, Manalaysay led the collaboration’s efforts to produce these first physics results.

“The collaboration worked well together to calibrate and to understand the detector response,” Manalaysay said. “Considering we just turned it on a few months ago and during COVID restrictions, it is impressive we have such significant results already.”

The South Dakota Science and Technology Authority, which manages SURF through a cooperative agreement with the US Department of Energy, secured 80% of the xenon in LZ. Funding came from the South Dakota Governor’s office, the South Dakota Community Foundation, the South Dakota State University Foundation, and the University of South Dakota Foundation.

“The entire SURF team congratulates the LZ Collaboration in reaching this major milestone. The LZ team has been a wonderful partner and we’re proud to host them at SURF,” said Mike Headley, executive director of SURF Lab.

LZ is supported by the U.S. Department of Energy, Office of Science, Office of High Energy Physics and the National Energy Research Scientific Computing Center, a DOE Office of Science user facility. LZ is also supported by the U.S. National Science Foundation; the Science & Technology Facilities Council of the United Kingdom; the Portuguese Foundation for Science and Technology; and the Institute for Basic Science, Korea. Over 35 institutions of higher education and advanced research provided support to LZ. The LZ collaboration acknowledges the assistance of the Sanford Underground Research Facility.