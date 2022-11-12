 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mines students launch charity fundraiser

Beyond-The-Game-2022

Members of the South Dakota Mines Hardrocker Ally Association include, from left: Jake Martinelli, Daunte Robbins, Kaleb Roth and Kyante Christian. Roth is holding a computer showing the new Beyond the Game crowdfunding website he helped create.

 Courtesy

Fans of South Dakota Mines athletics can cheer on their favorite sporting events and help families who are coping with childhood cancer.

Athletes who are part of the Hardrock Ally Association student group have launched Beyond the Game, a charity fundraising campaign. Beyond the Game uses crowdfunding to raise money. The fundraising goal is set by the number of points scored by multiple Hardrocker athletic teams during the year including football, volleyball, basketball, golf, soccer, and track and field.

Kaleb Roth is a co-founder of Beyond the Game. Roth is a Mines graduate student studying engineering management, and he is a running back on the Hardrocker football team. Roth hopes this fundraiser will leverage the love of the game into a bigger impact off the field.

“The whole idea is to bring a greater significance to the sports,” Roth said. “We all have a great passion for athletics, and you might play a great game on Saturday night and on Sunday it’s over and potentially forgotten. This brings a more lasting significance to people’s lives by helping those in need.”

People are also reading…

Roth said the fundraiser is tied to Mines athletic success in an effort to make it more dynamic and interesting to follow.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

“It all ties back to the love of the game,” Roth said. “The more points we score, the more impact we have on people’s lives.”

Roth worked alongside the university’s Center for Alumni Relations and Advancement to launch a new crowd-based funding website, crowdfunding.sdsmt.edu/organizations/beyond-the-game, for Beyond the Game where sports fans can learn more about how to donate.

The money raised will be donated to the Team Ashtyn Foundation. The Nebraska-based foundation has a mission to alleviate some of the stress on childhood cancer patients and their families by providing them with “magical moments” of normalcy and fun. These might be a trip to Legoland, attending a ball game or production in Denver, a day trip to a spa or a nice family dinner, depending on what will best fit each family’s situation.

Tory and Jennifer Schwartz of Gering, Neb., founded the Team Ashtyn Foundation on behalf of their daughter Ashtyn, who was diagnosed with leukemia shortly after her third birthday.

The Team Ashtyn Foundation also wants to raise awareness and funds to help fight pediatric cancers. The foundation’s Facebook page cites a statistic that annually, a college stadium of 91,250 kids die from cancer. Go to teamashtyn.org or the Team Ashtyn Foundation for more information about how they support families.

Roth started the Beyond the Game effort in 2021 with a fellow student athlete, Alex Reader, who graduated with a degree in biomedical engineering in May 2022. Roth’s ongoing effort during his final year in graduate school is to promote Beyond the Game.

“This is something that will increase the significance of athletics overall,” Roth said.

