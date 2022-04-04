Mines symposium Tuesday highlights cutting-edge research

The 12th annual Student Research Symposium at 8 a.m. Tuesday in the Surbeck Center ballroom at South Dakota Mines will highlight cutting-edge research across many fields of scientific study. Projects being presented include:

-- A study of plastic-eating microbes that could reduce pollution.

-- Research related to the Deep Underground Neutrino experiment at the Sanford Underground Laboratory in Lead.

-- A study about the formation of supercell thunderstorms in relationship to the Black Hills.

-- An analysis of materials best suited for components in electrified propulsion systems on spacecraft.

The symposium includes poster presentations and talks from graduate and undergraduate students on these topics and many more. An awards ceremony at 5:30 p.m. will honor top undergraduate and graduate student presenters.

