Mines teams ready for season openers

It’s a busy week for the South Dakota Mines athletics department, as the football team kicks things off Thursday, followed by men’s soccer and women’s volleyball action Friday and Saturday and the cross county teams running on Saturday.
The head coaches for all four squads got together and talked about their teams in the first Hardrocker Luncheon Tuesday at the south Pizza Ranch.
Soccer opens with two home matches
The Hardrocker soccer team, under the direction of Ryan Thompson, will open the regular season with a pair of home games against the same team — St. Cloud State. Both matches will be at Dakota fields at 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Mines recently played a couple of exhibition games and tied Western Nebraska 1-1 and Casper Couple in two overtimes 2-2. Casper College is ranked in the top 10 in the junior college preseason poll.
“It was a little disappointing that we gave up the lead twice against Casper College, but to stand in there and battle with that team something really proud of,” Thompson said. “Hopefully can continue that going forward.
Friday starts five-games in 10-das stretch.
“We’re going to be pretty busy. We will get a little break and then play our conference schedule,” Thompson said.
Thompson said that Colorado Mines is always get a front runner, Colorado Mesa will be a good team and Colorado State-Pueblo is slowly sneaking up.
“I’m hoping to land somewhere in the middle, get us out of the bottom,” he said. “The preseason poll showed us second to last, which I was pretty angry about when it first came out. But we really haven’t deserved anything more than that. We need to prove ourselves, find a slot and prove everyone wrong this year and get the results we know we can get.”
Mines runners ready to go at own meet
The Hardrocker men’s and women’s cross country team has been training since Aug. 15 and head coach Steven Johnson said they immediately went out to the Boy Scout Camp west of Rapid City for a few days, where they “tucked ourselves back in the Hills and got to know each other, eating a lot of food and running a lot of miles.”
Johnson said it is a young, but good looking group.
“We brought in four new men and four new women. They are already started to show they will be putting themselves in the Top 7 pretty quickly,” Johnson said. “That is a good thing for us in a lot of ways. On the men’s side we had a little bit of late attrition that we thought it was going to hurt us, but looking at where those freshmen are running now, we’ll fill those gap pretty nicely.”
The Mines men were picked 10th in the Rocky Mountain Athletic conference Preseason Poll as last season the Hardrockers were 10th in the conference meet, the highest finish in league history.
“I think we’re better than that and hopefully we pick it up at least there or higher,” he said. “On the women’s side, a reasonable goal for this group now is 12th and if we can find that lo stick we can do better than that.”
Both teams open the season Saturday with their own invitational at Robbsindale Park.
“It’s one of the toughest courses you will find in the RMAC,” Johnson said. “We have a nice challenging course. It’s not fast but it is okay."
Also competing will be Black Hills State, Chadron State and Carlton College (Minneapolis-St. Paul area)).
The women’s race begins at 9:15 a.m., followed by a kids’ race at 9:50 a.m. and the men’s race at 10:05 a.m.
“There should be good races on both sides this weekend,” Johnson said.
Volleyball team right back at it
If it seems like the Mines volleyball team was just playing in the RMAC Postseason tournament, they kind of were — they had a spring season that ended in April.
“We really haven’t been stopped for very long,” head coach Lauren Torvi Prochazka. “We really haven’t had much of a break.”
It was a good spring for the Hardrockers, who qualified for their first-ever RMAC Tournament, and they basically return their entire team from last spring.
“We had a really good spring season, so it is going to be exciting. We didn’t graduate anybody. He feel really good where we are right now,” Torvi Prochazka said. “We’re two and one-half weeks into playing now. We’re still kind of fresh, but we start out first match on Friday, so things have to happen quickly for us.”
Mines will open with four matches this weekend at Montana State-Billings. The rockers face two Minnesota teams — Bemidji State and MSU-Moorhead Friday and St. Martins, Wash. and MSU-Billings Saturday.
“We’ve played Billings a lot and every time we play them since I have been here, it has gone to five sets, and the fifth set has been 15-13, it seems. It is going to be a fun weekend for us,” Torvi Prochazka said.
Torvi Prochazka said they have developed a lot of experience, which is huge for them compared to the past.
“In my three years we have played only freshmen and sophomores,” she said. “This is first year we will have a solid upper-class on the floor with some good sophomores and freshmen. It will be a really good, balanced lineup.”
Hardrocker football has tough opener
Compared to last fall in which the Mines football team did get to play four games, things have run much smoother in Charlie Flohr’s second season.
“Fall camp was very good for us. Last year with Covid we were not able to start practices until Sept. 7, but this year it was Aug. 7,” he said.
Another improvement came from the numbers with 105 players on the roster, including 39 freshmen.
“This fall was big for us to try to mold our older kids with our younger kids. We did a lot of good things this fall,” Flohr said.
With Fridays off during fall camp, Flohr took his Hardrockers to a couple of team-bonding opportunities at Camp Rapid for some team leadership and then to M-Hill for a little SD Mines history lesson..
“We were just trying to see who our leaders were (at Camp Rapid) and what young guys were going to follow them. It was a great experience for us,” Flohr said. “The second Friday we took our team to M Hill, to let them experience what it really meant to be a graduate at SD Mines and how it embedded they were with not only Rapid, but within the school. Of the 65 we had up there because of orientation, 50 had never been up before.”
Flohr told the luncheon crowd that he is excited about the season, and looked at his watch and said they had about 54 hours until they faced Missouri S&T.
“They were 7-4 in 2019, very quality opponent in weekend one,” he said. “Then we play Mayville State and open with two really tough conference games in Chadron State and CSU-Pueblo. We have a lot of experience coming back but will have to fill in some depth because of graduation.”