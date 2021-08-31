Mines teams ready for season openers

Hardrocker football has tough opener

Compared to last fall in which the Mines football team did get to play four games, things have run much smoother in Charlie Flohr’s second season.

“Fall camp was very good for us. Last year with Covid we were not able to start practices until Sept. 7, but this year it was Aug. 7,” he said.

Another improvement came from the numbers with 105 players on the roster, including 39 freshmen.

“This fall was big for us to try to mold our older kids with our younger kids. We did a lot of good things this fall,” Flohr said.

With Fridays off during fall camp, Flohr took his Hardrockers to a couple of team-bonding opportunities at Camp Rapid for some team leadership and then to M-Hill for a little SD Mines history lesson..

“We were just trying to see who our leaders were (at Camp Rapid) and what young guys were going to follow them. It was a great experience for us,” Flohr said. “The second Friday we took our team to M Hill, to let them experience what it really meant to be a graduate at SD Mines and how it embedded they were with not only Rapid, but within the school. Of the 65 we had up there because of orientation, 50 had never been up before.”