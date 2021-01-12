Mines to allow limited fans for rivalry games

South Dakota Mines will be adjusting its fan policy for the upcoming men’s and women’s basketball games as well as the women’s volleyball matches against Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference rivals Black Hills State and Chadron State College.

For the upcoming doubleheader basketball games against BHSU and Chadron State, Hardrocker administration will be allowing a limited number of preselected attendees. Each rostered individual (players and coaches) from each school will be allowed to submit two names to be added to an approved spectator list — and only those on the list will be allowed into the facility.

All fans in attendance will be required to wear facemasks and follow all other COVID guidelines. Visiting fans will also be asked to pay admission to gain access to the games and concessions will be available.

The Hardrocker basketball teams are slated to take on Chadron State on Thursday, Jan. 21 at 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and then will face the Yellow Jackets on Saturday, Jan. 23 in a 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. tipoff.

During volleyball season, the ‘Rockers play host to Black Hills State on March 12 (7 p.m.) and will square off with the CSC Eagles on March 26 (7 p.m.).