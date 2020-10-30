Mines to honor 1970 Hardrocker SDIC champions

It was called the biggest upset in SDIC football history by The Rapid City Journal, when the South Dakota School of Mines football team knocked off Northern State College to end the 1970 season.
With the win, the Hardrockers won the South Dakota Intercollegiate football title, the second time in program history.
Coached by Donald "Dud" King, Mines came back from a 27-6 deficit to beat the Wolves 36-34.
That team will be honored Saturday at O'Harra Stadium at halftime of the Mines-Chadron State College football game, which begins at 4 p.m.
For the 50th anniversary, team members were hoping for an all-out reunion, like they did 25 years ago when over 20 attended.
But with the COVID-19 situation, there will just be a ZOOM call, 2020 style, at halftime for the players who could not attend Saturday's game.
"I guess it is a chance for anyone who wants to call in and see what everybody looks like 50 years later," said Leo Van Sambeek of Hermosa, a member of the 1970 team.
The 2020 Mines team will be wearing the "M" logo that the 1970 team wore during that season.
The 1970 team started 0-2 after losing to Colorado College and Rocky Mountain on two controversial calls. The Hardrockers bounced back and won a few games before losing to arch-rival Black Hills State.
"We lost to BH, which was kick in the stomach," said running back David Berg, who now lives in Rapid City. "All-in-all, we had some really good players."
The Northern State game was Parents Day, and Van Sambeek said the night before the game his dad told him the guys at the barber shop in Milbank told him they all thought that Northern was a 50-point favorite.
The first half looked like they were right.
"It didn't start put real great," Van Sambeek said. "We actually put it together in the third and fourth quarters. We stopped Northern on a fourth-down play. When they stretched the chain, they missed it by about an inch. Two or three plays later we put it in for a touchdown."
The 5,000 people in attendance witnessed the first victory against Northern since 1959 and the second SDIC championship in school history.
According to the Journal, "After falling behind 27-6 in the second quarter the Hardrockers did not hang their heads. Led on the sidelines by coach Dud King and on the field by freshman quarterback Scott Maline and running back Todd Tiahrt and Gary Eschenbaum the Hardrockers took the lead in the 3rd quarter 28-27. The defense held the Wolves to 39 rushing yards in the second half and prevented them from reaching midfield until the final minute drive of the game."
Berg said he doesn't know if it was the game of the century, but it certainly was for those playing that day.
"Especially coming from behind," he said. "I really hasn't remembered until I looked at the old (newspaper) article, that we were down 27-6 and came back. It was pretty fantastic."
Berg admits that when they fell behind 27-6, there was some self-doubt among the team.
"What most of us were probably thinking was that it was a normal Northern game. We were going to get beat and beat bad, because we had gotten beat by Northern for a long time," he said. "You get down that far, those are kind of the thoughts. It was pretty miraculous to come back in the second half."
Van Sambeek said he was always asked what the key was to winning the game, and he said that Northern was too well coached. He said they did some things that we had worked on in practice that week, to take advantage of their habits.
"We had some reverse chop blocks and we ran that sweep, and that is what we scored all of our points off of. They couldn't break the tendency to do their own thing," said Van Sambeek, who actually went against his cousin who was on the Northern State offensive line. "On defense, we just played, to be honest, 'out of our asses.' Even when we were behind, we said, 'We got to stop them because the offense would get their act together.' Everything started clocking on defense and we were frustrating them."
A bit of an oddity compared to today's game, there were no fences, and they allowed the parents to sit right along the players on the bench.
"As it got close to the end, I think the whole crowd rushed the field before the game was over," Berg said. "They had to clear the field and do one more down to end the game. That was neat. That part you don't forget."
According to the Mines 1971 media guide about the 1970 team:
"The 1970 Hardrockers, a young squad boast three seniors, opened their season slowly, losing their first three contests. Even in these losses, however, the Tech gridders showed a good potential and a remarkable tenacity under adverse conditions.
In the opening game, for example, Tech trailed Colorado College 35-14 in the second half, but rallied to a 35-34 edge with less than a minute to go. That score was the final as a two-point conversion call went against the Hardrockers. The second game was also a cliff-hanger, with Rocky Mountain scoring with 26 seconds remaining to edge Tech, 13-10.
The Hardrockers displayed a potent offensive attack in the early going, virtually rewriting the college passing records. Sophomore end Gary Eschenbaum quickly gained respect as one of the top receivers in the district.
The Hardrockers gained their first win against Huron College in a hard fought 12-7 battle. From that point in the season, they posted a 5-1 record, losing only to non-conference powerhouse Chadron State.
The Tech crew made a pattern of coming from behind in an explosive manner. Two major victories, that determined the final championship finish were over Dakota State, whom the Hardrockers edged, 32-28, after trailing, 28-13; and Northern State, a 36-34 squeaker that at one time saw Tech trailing, 27-6.
The Hardrockers' potent offense balanced the passing gains of such standout receivers as Eschenbaum, Don Leitner and Gary Bertnick, with the hard running gains of Bertnick, Dave Berg and Todd Tiahrt.
Defensive standouts were many. Selected to conference honors squad were linemen Pat McMahon and Chuck Foldenhauer, and defensive back Chuck Wait. This trio had much help and the entire defensive unit returns for the 1971 season."
