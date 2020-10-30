Mines to honor 1970 Hardrocker SDIC champions

"Especially coming from behind," he said. "I really hasn't remembered until I looked at the old (newspaper) article, that we were down 27-6 and came back. It was pretty fantastic."

Berg admits that when they fell behind 27-6, there was some self-doubt among the team.

"What most of us were probably thinking was that it was a normal Northern game. We were going to get beat and beat bad, because we had gotten beat by Northern for a long time," he said. "You get down that far, those are kind of the thoughts. It was pretty miraculous to come back in the second half."

Van Sambeek said he was always asked what the key was to winning the game, and he said that Northern was too well coached. He said they did some things that we had worked on in practice that week, to take advantage of their habits.

"We had some reverse chop blocks and we ran that sweep, and that is what we scored all of our points off of. They couldn't break the tendency to do their own thing," said Van Sambeek, who actually went against his cousin who was on the Northern State offensive line. "On defense, we just played, to be honest, 'out of our asses.' Even when we were behind, we said, 'We got to stop them because the offense would get their act together.' Everything started clocking on defense and we were frustrating them."