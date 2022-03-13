Mines to host sessions at Black Hills Defense & Industry Symposium

South Dakota Mines will host a roundtable discussion and technical information session on Per-and-Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS) at the Black Hills Defense & Industry Symposium March 14-16 at The Monument in Rapid City. The symposium is hosted by the Black Hills Military Advisory Coalition.

PFAS are a diverse group of human-made chemicals used in a wide range of consumer and industrial products. They are long-lasting chemicals in the environment that can harm human health. The chemicals have been commonly used in fire retardant, textile manufacturing, grease-resistant paper for food packaging, stain and water repellents and non-stick cookware. Military installations commonly used aqueous film-forming foams containing PFAS for training and emergency response. PFAS contamination is a concern nationwide.

Mines will host a roundtable discussion on PFAS innovation from 2-5 p.m. March 14. The discussion will include experts from academia, government and industry.

Mines President Dr. Jim Rankin will be a featured speaker during the general symposium session on March 15. He will discuss the wide range of research topics at Mines in support of Ellsworth Air Force Base and across the Department of Defense.

Mines will also host a technical information session on PFAS from 8 a.m.-noon March 16. This session will include technical research presentations by leading scientists on PFAS from academia, government and industry. Mines Provost Dr. Lance Roberts will be a featured panelist on March 16 on the topic of “Building the Future of Defense Tech in the Black Hills.”

For more information, go to blackhillswire.com/black-hills-defense-industry-symposium/.

