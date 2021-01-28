Mines track to open indoor season at BHSU

The South Dakota Mines men's and women's indoor track and field season will get underway this weekend at the Dave Little Alumni Mile at the Donald E. Young Event Center in Spearfish.
"Field events should be a real strength for us this year," said Hardrocker track and field head coach Steve Johnson. "We have a number of returners who have put themselves in a good position to score at the RMAC meet."
The Hardrocker returners are led by senior All-American pole vaulter Erica Keeble. Keeble set school and meet records last year and was sitting third overall in the country before National Championships were canceled. Andy Ferris (R-JR, distance) and Kamryn Scully (Soph., pole vault) will also return after putting up national qualifying marks. Along with Keeble, Ferris and Scully, the Rockers will rely on Jenna Sayler (Soph., throws), Macy McClure (R-Soph., throws), Warren Minerich (R-Soph., throws), Jade Cass (Soph., high jump), Wyatt Kainz (R-Sr., high jump), Steve Nolasco (Sr., long/triple jump), Tim Dunham (Soph., distance) and Joel Haas (Sr., distance).
Jonathan Hopkins (heptathlon) has already garnered attention as a freshman this season. Hopkins is coming off heptathlon win at the Myrle Hanson Invite last weekend in Spearfish, scoring 4,415 points to break the SDM school record.
The 'Rockers will travel to three events this winter — all hosted by Black Hills State. Along with the Dave Little Invite, the 'Rockers will compete at the BHSU Invite (Feb 12-13) and the Stinger Open (Feb 19-20). The RMAC Indoor Championships are scheduled for Feb. 26-27 in Gunnison, Colorado.
Competition begins Friday with the weight throw at 2 p.m., followed by the high jump and triple jump at 3 p.m. Running events begin at 5:45 p.m., with the 5,000-meter run followed by the distance medley relay at 6:30 p.m.
Saturday events begin at 11 a.m., with field events starting with shot put and pole vault followed by the long jump at 1:30 p.m. Running events begin at noon with a rolling schedule beginning with the mile followed by the 60-meter hurdles, 60-meter dash, 400-meter dash, 60-meter hurdles final, 60-meter dash final, 800-meter run, 200-meter dash, 3000-meter run and finishing with the 4x400 relay.
Fans will not be permitted at this competition due to COVID-19 the event will be live streamed via the BHSU Track & Field Facebook page both days of competition with results posted as they are available.
Mines reschedules volleyball, basketball action
The South Dakota Mines women's volleyball team has added a last-minute non-conference meet against Chadron State College in Nebraska. That match is slated to start at 6 p.m. on Friday at CSC.
The Hardrocker volleyball team has also rescheduled a meet with Colorado Christian University for Saturday, Feb., 6 in Lakewood, Colorado. That match was originally scheduled for last weekend, but due to COVID issues had to be pushed back.
Watch all Hardrocker volleyball matches and follow along with the Livestats on the Hardrocker Network by logging onto www.gorockers.com .
The South Dakota Mines men's and women's basketball team has also finalized a rescheduled game against CSU Pueblo. The 'Rockers and Thunderwolves will now square off in a Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference doubleheader Tuesday at the King Center in Rapid City. Tipoff for the women's game is at 5:30 p.m. with the men to follow at 7:30 p.m. That game was originally slated for Jan. 9 in Rapid City, but had to be postponed due to COVID issues.
No fans will be allowed for these games, but the games will be streamed live and for free along with the Livestats on the Hardrocker Network by logging onto www.gorockers.com .