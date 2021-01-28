Mines track to open indoor season at BHSU

The South Dakota Mines men's and women's indoor track and field season will get underway this weekend at the Dave Little Alumni Mile at the Donald E. Young Event Center in Spearfish.

"Field events should be a real strength for us this year," said Hardrocker track and field head coach Steve Johnson. "We have a number of returners who have put themselves in a good position to score at the RMAC meet."

The Hardrocker returners are led by senior All-American pole vaulter Erica Keeble. Keeble set school and meet records last year and was sitting third overall in the country before National Championships were canceled. Andy Ferris (R-JR, distance) and Kamryn Scully (Soph., pole vault) will also return after putting up national qualifying marks. Along with Keeble, Ferris and Scully, the Rockers will rely on Jenna Sayler (Soph., throws), Macy McClure (R-Soph., throws), Warren Minerich (R-Soph., throws), Jade Cass (Soph., high jump), Wyatt Kainz (R-Sr., high jump), Steve Nolasco (Sr., long/triple jump), Tim Dunham (Soph., distance) and Joel Haas (Sr., distance).

Jonathan Hopkins (heptathlon) has already garnered attention as a freshman this season. Hopkins is coming off heptathlon win at the Myrle Hanson Invite last weekend in Spearfish, scoring 4,415 points to break the SDM school record.