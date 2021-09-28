Mines volleyball ends 10-game losing streak to rival BHSU, winning in five sets

“I think it is just having our trust in our defense, as well as our setters,” Crites said. “Day-in and day-out we all come in and work hard in practice. I think just knowing it (their offense) would come and it did at the right time.”

Torvi-Prochazka said it was one of those things where they knew they should be in control the whole time, and it just took them a little long to figure it out.

“Once we gained control in set four, we knew where we were at,” Torvi-Prochazka said.

Black Hills State head coach Kristin Carmichael said statistically it is hard to win game five when you lose game four.

"You always wonder in that fifth set if it went to 25, what the outcome would be?" Carmichael said. “I thought we did some nice things. Statistically we did some nice things. They (Mines) play a little bit of a different style than us and that is hard to adjust too. I obviously hate to lose a rival game, but I was pretty pleased with the effort."

In sets one and three, the Yellow Jackets, led by junior outside hitter Madison Hoopman, seemed to be in control. Hoopman had five kills in each of the first two matches and had 16 successful attacks after three sets. She would go on to finish with a match-high 25 kills.