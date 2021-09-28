Mines volleyball ends 10-game losing streak to rival BHSU, winning in five sets

The last time the South Dakota Mines volleyball team beat arch-rival Black Hills State University was in 2015.
Ten straight losses.
Mines found itself down two sets to one and number 11 was looking to be realistic. But the Hardrockers dug down deep in the fourth set and took control for the five-set win, 16-25, 25-23, 20-25, 25-20 and 15-11.
Mines head coach Lauren Torvi-Prochazka and her team knew what they were up against mentally against their rival going into the match.
“I think that despite the fact we have totally rebuilt this team, that stigma was still there. BH had some kind of power over us and mentally we had never let it go,” Torvi-Prochazka said. “For sure they made a decision today that this was the day to end it.”
To end that power, the Hardrockers had to win set four or it would be over. Mines won a long rally to go up 10-7 and led by as much as six on a kill by sophomore outside hitter Sydney Crites. Although BHSU would chip away and stay close, another Crites kill got them to set five with the five-point win.
Going into the fourth set, the Hardrockers hadn’t hit well, barely over .100 in their attack efficiency. Sometimes the best offense is a good defense and they never looked back winnikng some long rallies.
“I think it is just having our trust in our defense, as well as our setters,” Crites said. “Day-in and day-out we all come in and work hard in practice. I think just knowing it (their offense) would come and it did at the right time.”
Torvi-Prochazka said it was one of those things where they knew they should be in control the whole time, and it just took them a little long to figure it out.
“Once we gained control in set four, we knew where we were at,” Torvi-Prochazka said.
Black Hills State head coach Kristin Carmichael said statistically it is hard to win game five when you lose game four.
"You always wonder in that fifth set if it went to 25, what the outcome would be?" Carmichael said. “I thought we did some nice things. Statistically we did some nice things. They (Mines) play a little bit of a different style than us and that is hard to adjust too. I obviously hate to lose a rival game, but I was pretty pleased with the effort."
In sets one and three, the Yellow Jackets, led by junior outside hitter Madison Hoopman, seemed to be in control. Hoopman had five kills in each of the first two matches and had 16 successful attacks after three sets. She would go on to finish with a match-high 25 kills.
Black Hills State took a 5-4 lead on a Sierra Ward kill and never trailed again in the opening set. Leading 19-15, the Jackets got a kill from Hoopman, an ace by Kindra Ceronne and a block by Mariah Robinson, before Hoopman closed it out with a kill.
Mines fought back to win set two despite trailing 22-19, with a kill by senior Shyann Bastian and a block by Bastian and junior Jacey Koethe. Tied at 23, a kill by freshman Emma Grimm and a strange serving ace by Kassie Luce gave the ‘Rockers the win. The return by the Jackets went straight up in the air and hit the basketball backboard that was raised to the ceiling, falling away for the point.
As would be expected in this rivalry, the Jackets came back to win set three, breaking a 19-19 tie with a 6-1 run on a pair of kills by Hoopman and a block by Ward and senior Peyton Bodeman to close things out.
After Mines sent the game to the fifth, the set turned when the Hardrockers built a 11-7 lead and led 14-10 on a kills by Crites and Bodeman and two unsuccessful challenges by Carmichael. After Ward kept the game going with a kill, the Hardrockers celebrated the win after a BHSU hitting error.
“The whole thing was confusing, we saw something mid play that we wanted to challenge and wanted them to look at," Carmichael said of the first review. "It was weird because last week I was 2-for-2 in challenges. You win some, you lose some."
Crites led a balanced Mines attack with 12 kills and 10 digs, with Grimm adding 11 kills and 16 digs and Bastian with 10 kills, five assists and nine digs.
Kiley Metzger had 29 assists and Addie Stanley had 22 digs for the Hardrockers, who moved to 2-3 in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference and 8-5 overall.
Torvi-Prochazka said that any conference win is big for them right now, but beating their rival at home is huge. She said they have to take this win and apply what they learned against Regis Saturday.
“We have to know that we can come out in these situations and play our best volleyball, which is pretty good, I think,” she said. “I think Regis is a very quality opponent, and if we can play our best against them, I think we can get a win if we do our thing.”
Mines returns to action Saturday when they host Regis at 3 p.m.
“It was a fun match,” Crites said. “We did it for our seniors, for each other. We just keep moving forward. We are going in strong and they (BH) are a tough team, but we went out there and we fought hard.”
The Jackets, 1-4 and 4-9, also got 14 kills from Ward and 11 from Cerrone. They’ll host Regis Friday night. Karly Marx had 45 assists and 21 digs, while Haedyn Rhoades had 24 digs.
"It will be nice to be home on Friday,” Carmichael said. “We always play well in front of our crowd, so I will be nice to play there.