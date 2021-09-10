Mines volleyball knocks off No. 19 Northern, goes 2-0 on day

The South Dakota Mines volleyball team keeps rolling and made a little history in the meantime, knocking of No. 19 Northern State in four games and then defeated New Mexico Highlands in five sets Friday at the Northern State Tournament in Aberdeen.

It was the first time the Hardrockers beat a Top 20 squad in the Division II era.

Mines toppled the Wolves 25-23, 25-20, 19-25 and 25-23 and then just got past the Cowgirls 25-19, 25-22, 17-25, 21-25 and 14-4.

Against Northern, the first set was a battle with each team countering each other, not allowing any big runs, and going point for point. The Hardrockers trailed 11-8 but rallied for an 18-17 lead as Victoria Zagorski had two kills. The two teams would continue to battle before the Hardrockers held on for the two-point win.

The second set saw the Hardrockers get off to a fast start, leading 10-6 as Emma Grimm had two kills and an ace. South Dakota Mines would keep its foot on the gas pedal, however expanding the lead to 17-6 for a run of 12-1 before holding on for the five-point victory.

After dropping the third set, the Hardrockers held on for the close win that gave them the match.