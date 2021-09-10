Mines volleyball knocks off No. 19 Northern, goes 2-0 on day

The South Dakota Mines volleyball team keeps rolling and made a little history in the meantime, knocking of No. 19 Northern State in four games and then defeated New Mexico Highlands in five sets Friday at the Northern State Tournament in Aberdeen.
It was the first time the Hardrockers beat a Top 20 squad in the Division II era.
Mines toppled the Wolves 25-23, 25-20, 19-25 and 25-23 and then just got past the Cowgirls 25-19, 25-22, 17-25, 21-25 and 14-4.
Against Northern, the first set was a battle with each team countering each other, not allowing any big runs, and going point for point. The Hardrockers trailed 11-8 but rallied for an 18-17 lead as Victoria Zagorski had two kills. The two teams would continue to battle before the Hardrockers held on for the two-point win.
The second set saw the Hardrockers get off to a fast start, leading 10-6 as Emma Grimm had two kills and an ace. South Dakota Mines would keep its foot on the gas pedal, however expanding the lead to 17-6 for a run of 12-1 before holding on for the five-point victory.
After dropping the third set, the Hardrockers held on for the close win that gave them the match.
Jacey Koethe led the way with 11 kills and five blocks as Dejah Behrend added nine kills. Shyann Bastain finished with 21 assists and Kiley Metzger added 18 assists. Grimm finished with 20 digs and three serving aces.
It was a back-and-forth game against New Mexico Highlands before the Hardrockers took control in the fifth and deciding set. Leading 4-3, Mines closed on an 11-1 run to take the match.
Sydney Crites paced the Hardrockers with 12 kills and seven aces, while Behrend and Zagorski added 10 kills each.
Metzger had 23 assists and Bastain added 19. Addie Stanley led the way with 19 kills.
Mines, 6-1, closes the tournament against Augustana Saturday at 10:30 a.m. (MT).
BHSU volleyball falls twice at Tiger Classic
The Black Hills State volleyball team dropped both matches in day one of the Tiger Classic in Hays, Kan., falling to Southwest Minnesota State in straight sets 25-15, 25-21 and 25-21 and losing to Emporia State University in five sets 25-21, 20-25, 25-17, 22-25 and 16-14.
Madison Hoopman led the Yellow Jackets with kills recording seven. Karly Marx led BHSU is assists with 12.
Haedyn Rhoades recorded seven digs and was the lone Yellow Jacket to serve an ace in the contest.
In the second match four Yellow Jackets recorded double digit kills including Peyton Bodemann (10), Sierra Ward (12), Kindra Cerrone (12) and Hoopman (13).
Marx led the team in assists with 38, while Rhoades recorded 24 digs. Hoopman had 20 digs as well.
Two Yellow Jackets recorded aces in the contest, Emma Desanti and Kindra Cerrone.
The Yellow Jackets, 2-4, are back in action Saturday for day two of the Tiger Classic against Cameron University at 9 a.m. and Fort Hays State at 12:30 p.m.