Mines volleyball opens Northern tournament with win

The fourth set was a battle once again with each team trading points until South Dakota Mines scored seven unanswered points, taking a 13-7 lead. The Dragons would fight back, however, answering with five straight and 6 of 7 to cut the deficit to 18-16. The Hardrockers would take over once again from there. Kills by Sydney Crites, Behrend, and a pair from Bartling would key a six-point run setting up match point at 24-16. MSU Moorhead would score three times before a Shyann Bastian kill sealed the set and match.

The Hardrockers play two matches Friday, taking on No. 19 Northern State University, and New Mexico Highlands University at 10:30 a.m. MT, and 3:30 p.m. CT.

Mines soccer falls to Texas A&M International

The South Dakota Mines men’s soccer team faced off with Texas A&M International in the first of its’ two-game Texas road trip on Thursday evening, falling 3-2.

The Hardrockers were forced back on their heels early in the game, with an aggressive Dirtdevil offense pressing, forcing Tyler Ring to make two saves in the first 10 minutes of action. From there the game slowed down and was mostly a midfield battle throughout the first half, and the teams would head to the locker rooms locked in a 0-0 tie.