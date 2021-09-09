Mines volleyball opens Northern tournament with win

The South Dakota Mines volleyball team won its third straight match with a 3-1 win over Minnesota State University Moorhead Thursday night to open the Northern State Tournament in Aberdeen.
The Hardrockers, 4-1 on the season, prevailed, 25-21, 17-25, 25-20 and 25-19.
In the first set, the first run of the game went South Dakota Mines way as it outscored the Dragons 7-4 to take a 10-6 lead. MSU Moorhead would battle back to tie it up at 15. The Hardrockers would score four consecutive points on two Dejah Behrend kills. The two teams would battle through the remainder of the set, but Mines would not let the Dragons any closer, getting a pair of kills from each of Victoria Zagorski and Lily Bartling to close out the set.
Mines got into an early deficit in the second set, trailing 7-4 before the Hardrockers battled back, earning four straight points to take an early 8-7 lead. Mines would continue to force the Dragons into mistakes, scoring three straight on two more MSU Moorhead errors, taking an 11-9 lead. From there it was all MSU Moorhead, as they outscored the Hardrockers 16-6.
The Hardrockers started the third set strong, scoring six of the first eight points with a balanced attack. With MSU Moorhead leading 14-13, Mines would score four straight points off of a pair of kills and a pair of errors, taking the lead 17-14, holding on to a three-point until a pair of kills by Bartling closed the third set.
The fourth set was a battle once again with each team trading points until South Dakota Mines scored seven unanswered points, taking a 13-7 lead. The Dragons would fight back, however, answering with five straight and 6 of 7 to cut the deficit to 18-16. The Hardrockers would take over once again from there. Kills by Sydney Crites, Behrend, and a pair from Bartling would key a six-point run setting up match point at 24-16. MSU Moorhead would score three times before a Shyann Bastian kill sealed the set and match.
The Hardrockers play two matches Friday, taking on No. 19 Northern State University, and New Mexico Highlands University at 10:30 a.m. MT, and 3:30 p.m. CT.
Mines soccer falls to Texas A&M International
The South Dakota Mines men’s soccer team faced off with Texas A&M International in the first of its’ two-game Texas road trip on Thursday evening, falling 3-2.
The Hardrockers were forced back on their heels early in the game, with an aggressive Dirtdevil offense pressing, forcing Tyler Ring to make two saves in the first 10 minutes of action. From there the game slowed down and was mostly a midfield battle throughout the first half, and the teams would head to the locker rooms locked in a 0-0 tie.
The second half was a very different story, with both teams hitting the back of the net, for a combined five goals. It started with a Texas A&M International goal in the 53rd minute. The Hardrockers answered in the 61st minute with a George Martinez goal. It was his third goal of the season and tied the game 1-1. Over the next 10 minutes, the Dustdevils would score two goals to take a 3-1 lead. Hayden Jaramillo scored for the Hardrockers in the 71st minute to get South Dakota Mines back into the game. The remainder of the game saw the Hardrockers pressing, and getting opportunities, and coming close to scoring but unable to find the back of the net. In the closing seconds, Philip Leano hit the crossbar on a shot that did not cross the goal line with under a minute to go.
On Saturday afternoon, Mines takes on its second team on the Texas road trip when it faces St. Mary’s University at 2 p.m. MT.
BHSU soccer Falls to UMary, 3-0
The Black Hills State women's soccer team dropped it's opener at the Seventh Annual Rimrock Classic in Memory of Trevor Wildberger in Billings, Mont., 3-0 to UMary Thursday afternoon.
Mikayla Hernandez totaled two shots in the match, with one shot on goal.
Gabbi Nowodworski, Ella Goodman, Madison Kandler and Emma Avery also each recorded a shot.
The Yellow Jackets return to action Saturday in Billings when they take on Montana State-Moorhead at 12 p.m.