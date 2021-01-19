Mines volleyball ready for unique season

The South Dakota Mines volleyball team is ready to take the court after having its fall season delayed due to Covid-19 issues.

The Hardrockers finished last year with a 11-16 overall record and 7-11 in the RMAC. The 2019-20 season was the best season the Hardrockers have had in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference since joining the NCAA DII ranks. In the recent pre-season coaches poll, the Hardrockers were voted to finish ninth in the conference.

"We are grateful for this season, despite knowing it won't be perfect," said Hardrocker head coach Lauren Torvi Prochazka. "Our minds are less on COVID and more on the growth this program has had and the direction in where we are heading now."

The Hardrockers will be a young team this year with five freshmen, nine sophomores and two juniors.

Juniors returning are setters Shyann Bastian and Addie Stanley. Torvi Prochazka said that Bastian has had more growth on the court as she enters this year.

"I have so much confidence in Shyann's ability to run our offense and contribute well defensively too," said Torvi Prochazka. "Her behaviors are consistently about the team above self and it had been a huge opportunity for our young women to have her as a leader. I am excited to see her junior year be her best year yet."