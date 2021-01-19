Mines volleyball ready for unique season

The South Dakota Mines volleyball team is ready to take the court after having its fall season delayed due to Covid-19 issues.
The Hardrockers finished last year with a 11-16 overall record and 7-11 in the RMAC. The 2019-20 season was the best season the Hardrockers have had in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference since joining the NCAA DII ranks. In the recent pre-season coaches poll, the Hardrockers were voted to finish ninth in the conference.
"We are grateful for this season, despite knowing it won't be perfect," said Hardrocker head coach Lauren Torvi Prochazka. "Our minds are less on COVID and more on the growth this program has had and the direction in where we are heading now."
The Hardrockers will be a young team this year with five freshmen, nine sophomores and two juniors.
Juniors returning are setters Shyann Bastian and Addie Stanley. Torvi Prochazka said that Bastian has had more growth on the court as she enters this year.
"I have so much confidence in Shyann's ability to run our offense and contribute well defensively too," said Torvi Prochazka. "Her behaviors are consistently about the team above self and it had been a huge opportunity for our young women to have her as a leader. I am excited to see her junior year be her best year yet."
Sophomores returning are DS/S Kassie Luce, DS Kristin Luce, S/DS Emma Murphy, OH Chelsea Brewster, MH Dejah Behrend, DS Anna Thomas, MB Jacey Koethe, OH Victoria Zagorski, and OH Lily Bartling. New to the Hardrocker family are DS Katie Angel, MH Alyssa Naples, OH/DS Claire Smith, S Kiley Metzger and OH Josi Stevens.
The Hardrockers will have some big hitters that will be very impactful for the offense this year.
"Jacey Koethe has become a big force on the court and Dejah Behrend is a powerhouse," Torvi Prochazka said. "Dejah's energy on the court combined with her strength makes her a middle that will put up important numbers."
Defensively, the Hardrockers return Thomas after a standout year. "She made a name for herself in the conference as a freshman and I know she will continue to frustrate our opponents weekly," said Torvi Prochazka. "I expect Anna to be one of the best defensive players in the RMAC this year."
Aside from the young players, Torvi Prochazka said the freshmen Hardrockers will have a lot of impact this year. "Claire and Alyssa continue to prove that they can fill certain roles on the floor," she said. "I am excited to watch them grow."
The Hardrockers will take the court for a double header match on Friday in Lakewood, Colorado. In their first match the 'Rockers will face Colorado Christian. In their second match the Hardrockers will square off against Adams State.
Mines has its first home match Feb. 12 against Regis University.
"Wherever, whoever and whenever," said Torvi Prochazka. "We are just ready to go to work and try to solidify the Hardrocker volleyball program as a championship level program."
Coaches poll
The Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (RMAC) has released the 2021 Spring Preseason Volleyball Coaches' Poll Tuesday.
The coaches' poll was voted on by all 14 head coaches. Coaches could not vote for their own institution.
Black Hills State was picked seventh in the voting with 93 points, while South Dakota Mines was ninth and Chadron State College was 10th.
Yellow Jackets are set to begin the season on the road Sunday when they will take on CSU Pueblo and Western Colorado in Pueblo, Colo., at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. respectively.
Coaches' Poll (first-place votes)
T1. MSU Denver (5);158
T1. Regis (6);158
3. Colorado School of Mines (3);151
4. Colorado Mesa;137
5. CSU Pueblo;112
6. UCCS;96
7. Black Hills State;93
8. Colorado Christian;87
9. South Dakota Mines;73
10. Chadron State;64
11. Fort Lewis;47
12. Western Colorado;44
13. Adams State;40
14. Westminster;14