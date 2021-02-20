Mines volleyball split with Fort Lewis, Mesa

The South Dakota Mines volleyball team earned its first win of the season by stopping Fort Lewis in four sets, before falling to No. 5 Colorado Mesa in four sets Saturday at Goodell Gymnasium.

Against Fort Lewis, the Hardrockers started slow, losing the first set 25-13, before coming back for the win in the the next three, 26-24, 25-16 and 25-23.

The Hardrockers were led by Jacey Koethe with 15 kills and Dejah Behrend added eight kills in the win. Shyann Bastian led with 19 assists and Kiley Metzger had 12.

As a team the 'Rockers had six total aces with Claire Smith and Anna Thomas serving up two each. On the defensive side of the ball, Koethe had five blocks while Thomas had 18 digs.

The Skyhawks were led by Madi Nash with 10 kills and Kamryn Lopez with 14 digs.

Against Mesa, the Mavs took the first set 25-15, but the Hardrockers stormed back to win the second set 25-19. The third set was tight but the Mavs came away with the win 25-22. In the fourth set Mesa cruised to a 25-16 win.

The Hardrockers were led by Lily Bartling with nine kills. Bastian added eight kills in the loss. Thomas had 17 digs. Koethe and Bartling each had three blocks. The Mavs were led by Holly Schmidt with 25 kills.

The Hardrockers drop to 1-4 overall on the year. Their next five matches will be on the road starting next Sunday, Feb. 28 against Metropolitan State in Denver.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0