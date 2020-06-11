Mines volleyball to host summer camps

The South Dakota Board of Regents and South Dakota Mines have granted full permission for the Hardrocker women's volleyball program to continue its summer camps as planned
"We will follow the specific guidelines to protect the health and safety of our campers," Torvi said. "We will be following guidelines at the recommendation of our medical training staff, and we will be monitoring local conditions up until the start of camp. Our number one priority is creating a safe and fun environment for all who attend both the Prospect Camp and Skills Camp."
A "Wait List Registration" option has been created at the camp site ( www.HardrockerVolleyball.com ), which means anyone can sign up without an immediate charge of money. It holds a spot in the camp for an individual. The charge goes through when camp begins.
"This allows our campers to plan on attending our camp and assure that we do not go over our limited number of registrations," Torvi said. "We urge those who are considering attending our camp to sign up as soon as possible to save your spot."
Prospect Camp July 12-14
Grades 10-12
$275 for overnight
$225 for commuters
The Hardrocker Volleyball Prospect Camp is an advanced skills development camp designed for high level high school volleyball players entering grades 10-12. The camp is designed to emphasize individual position and skill training by the Hardrocker volleyball staff. Campers will have the opportunity to enhance their skills before entering competitive game training and play.
Skills Camp July 15-17
Grades 6-9
9 a.m.-4 p.m.
$200
The Hardrocker Volleyball Skills camp is designed to improve skill level, enhance player development and build confidence in your ability. This camp is geared toward all students entering grades 6th - 9th in fall 2020. This is a fundamentals camp that will cover passing, setting, serving, hitting, blocking, digging, emergency skills, serve receive, defense, and game play.
Little Hardrockers Skills Camp
Grades K-5
9 a.m.-noon
$100
This camp is designed to teach beginner skills to boys and girls either new to volleyball or wanting to learn more. Campers will cover all basic fundamentals of the game as well as lots of game play and opportunity to get reps.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!