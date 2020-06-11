Mines volleyball to host summer camps

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The South Dakota Board of Regents and South Dakota Mines have granted full permission for the Hardrocker women's volleyball program to continue its summer camps as planned

"We will follow the specific guidelines to protect the health and safety of our campers," Torvi said. "We will be following guidelines at the recommendation of our medical training staff, and we will be monitoring local conditions up until the start of camp. Our number one priority is creating a safe and fun environment for all who attend both the Prospect Camp and Skills Camp."

A "Wait List Registration" option has been created at the camp site ( www.HardrockerVolleyball.com ), which means anyone can sign up without an immediate charge of money. It holds a spot in the camp for an individual. The charge goes through when camp begins.

"This allows our campers to plan on attending our camp and assure that we do not go over our limited number of registrations," Torvi said. "We urge those who are considering attending our camp to sign up as soon as possible to save your spot."

Prospect Camp July 12-14

Grades 10-12

$275 for overnight

$225 for commuters