Mines volleyball using fall to build for spring

South Dakota School of Mines head volleyball coach Lauren Torvi-Prochazka and her young team are taking some positives out of not being able to play a Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference championship season this fall because of the coronavirus.

When their time comes this spring, she said they will be a better team because of the extra time to work together.

"The time in the gym, the time in the weight room and the time they do in their study halls and small groups together, those are moments that they have right now to get it together," she said Wednesday during the Mines athletics department's virtual luncheon. "Obviously we wish we could be playing now, but it is all about volleyball and what we can do on the court right now. But I have to say it has been really positive and we're getting to know each other."

Torvi-Prochazka said they are trying to figure out what motivates each other and they have adjusted to the delayed spring season.

It wasn't an easy adjustment when they first heard the news of the season delay, but a gradual one.