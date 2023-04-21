South Dakota Mines will host a ribbon cutting for the new Glassblowing Lab inside the university foundry at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 25. The lab is an addition to the National Science Foundation funded Art and Engineering (A+E) program hosted inside the Department of Materials and Metallurgical Engineering at Mines.

The new A+E program at South Dakota Mines links the creative process with science and engineering education to increase both innovation and intellectual diversity. The program pairs top area artists who help students learn a craft while studying associated science and engineering concepts in materials and metallurgical engineering.

Toni Gerlach, owner of Mind Blown Studios in Deadwood, will be instructing students in the Glassblowing Lab at Mines. Starting this coming fall, the campus Glassblowing Lab will also be open weekly to the public who want to learn the craft.