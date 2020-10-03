Mines wins x-country dual with Chadron State

The South Dakota Mines men's and women's cross country teams swept the Chadron State Open Saturday morning winning both races as well as earning first in the individual standings in each event.
In the women's 5K event, the Hardrockers posted 24 points, to 31 for CSC, placing five runners in the top 10. Taylor Bright won the individual crown, with a top time of 20 minutes, 00.63 seconds, which was over nine second ahead of Tukker Romey of Chadron State (20:09.26).
Alyssa Franke of Mines placed third in 20:16.93, followed by Emma Willadsen of Chadron State in 20:21.75 and Ryley Darnell of Mines in 20:24.44.
The Hardrocker men finished with 20 points, to 40 for the Eagles. Mines took four of the top five positions.
Hardrocker Tim Dunham ran away with the individual title, clocking a time of 25:43.12 while CSC's Jesse Jaramillo was a distant second with a 26:30.35. Monty Christo of Mines placed third in 26:58.90, followed by Bret Flerchinger of Mines in 27:06.23 and Theron Singleton in 27:13.14.
Both teams return to action Oct. 24 at the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Championships in Colorado Springs, Colo.
High School Cross Country
Stevens boys, Hill City girls win Sturgis Invite
The Raiders easily won the boys' division, while the Rangers held off Stevens to win the girls' division Friday at the Sturgis Invitational at Fort Meade.
In the boys' 5k team race, the Raiders finished with 24 points, followed by Sturgis at 65, Custer at 85, St. Thomas More at 102, Doug;as at 120, Rapid City Christian at 159 and Rapid City Central at 160.
In the girls' 5k, Hill City finished with 32 points, followed by Stevens with 40 and Spearfish with 88. Sturgis was fourth at 109, followed by Central with 110 and St. Thomas More with 138.
Simeon Birnbaum came away with the boys' 5k individual title in a time of 16 minutes, 29.3 seconds, just ahead of Cody Farland of St. Thomas More in 16:32.7. Joey Dewhurst of Stevens was third in 16:40.1, with teammate Alex Otten in fourth place in 16:49.1. Miles Ellman of Custer was fifth in 16:53.1.
Hill City freshman Abby Cutler won the girls' 5k race in 19:09.2, with Hailey Uhre of Stevens in second place in 19:28.5 and Iris Zylstra of Sturgis in third in 20:01.7.
Nancy Falkenburg Brown of Hill City placed fourth in 20:05.4 and Kadense Dooley of Custer was fifth in 20:14.6.
Up next for the area runners is the Black Hills Conference meet in Hot Springs Thursday and the Best of the West at Hart Ranch on Oct. 15.
High School Boys Golf
Stevens beats Central in City Tournament
Jonah Swartz was the individual medalist and the Raiders shot a 332 to capture the City Tournament Friday at Elks Golf Club.
Rapid City Central finished with finished with a 353 through 18 holes.
Swartz shot a 38-39 to run away with the title, while Seth Stock of Central was second with an 82. Central's Alex Duran and Nick Sliper of Stevens finished with an 84, followed by Jackson Swartz of Stevens with an 85.
Also for the Raiders, Brandon Drumm finished with an 87, while Jake Cadwallader was at 88, followed by Sam Lesselyoung at 89 and Alec Humke with a 92.
Also for Central, Logun Mason finished with a 93, followed by Benjamin Gibson at 94, Kurt Kafer at 98 and Layne Jensen at 109.
The Stevens and Central golfers will now compete in the Class AA state tournament Monday and Tuesday at Willow Run Golf Course in Sioux Falls.
