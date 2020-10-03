Mines wins x-country dual with Chadron State

The Raiders easily won the boys' division, while the Rangers held off Stevens to win the girls' division Friday at the Sturgis Invitational at Fort Meade.

In the boys' 5k team race, the Raiders finished with 24 points, followed by Sturgis at 65, Custer at 85, St. Thomas More at 102, Doug;as at 120, Rapid City Christian at 159 and Rapid City Central at 160.

In the girls' 5k, Hill City finished with 32 points, followed by Stevens with 40 and Spearfish with 88. Sturgis was fourth at 109, followed by Central with 110 and St. Thomas More with 138.

Simeon Birnbaum came away with the boys' 5k individual title in a time of 16 minutes, 29.3 seconds, just ahead of Cody Farland of St. Thomas More in 16:32.7. Joey Dewhurst of Stevens was third in 16:40.1, with teammate Alex Otten in fourth place in 16:49.1. Miles Ellman of Custer was fifth in 16:53.1.

Hill City freshman Abby Cutler won the girls' 5k race in 19:09.2, with Hailey Uhre of Stevens in second place in 19:28.5 and Iris Zylstra of Sturgis in third in 20:01.7.

Nancy Falkenburg Brown of Hill City placed fourth in 20:05.4 and Kadense Dooley of Custer was fifth in 20:14.6.