Mines withdraws from RMAC VB tournament with COVID-19 issues

"This hurts," Mines head coach Lauren Torvi Prochazka said on Twitter. "We missed 0 matches this year due to Covid in our program. Our women worked so incredibly hard to reach playoffs and did everything right. Our hearts are broken but we are grateful for the season we had. I love this team.

"This was a special group. We’ll be back..."

The premise of the RMAC COVID-19 policy as approved by the RMAC Presidents Council, from the very beginning of the current academic year, has been to rely on each institution's local public health authority to determine the status of a contest following COVID-19 screening protocols.

“The current health crisis brought on by the virus has presented significant challenges, the most significant being the tragic loss of life, health and way of living,” said RMAC Commissioner Chris Graham in a prepared release. “In athletics it has created inequitable and unavoidable consequences. We have placed the basis of our decision-making with local health experts in the very best interest of student-athlete safety. The RMAC stands by our policy while acknowledging that the conclusions of our decisions can be difficult for some.”