Mines women control Colorado Christian for big win

The Hardrockers were 27-of-51 shooting from the field (53%), and hit 9-of-19 3-pointers. The best part of their offense, Jacobson said, was that they had 18 assists out of the 27 field goals made.

Weiss added 12 points and Jones pitched in with 10 points. Mines held a commanding 41-25 rebounding edge.

“I thought we really moved the ball well and took the stuff we talked about in practice and applied it to the game. That is always exciting to see,” she said.

Colorado Christian warmed up a bit after the horrendous start and hit 16-of-65 from the field for 24%, hitting just 1-of-18 3-pointers. Brookelyn Hurlkbut and Sam Nunez both scored 11 points.

“We really stress defense and shutting down their good players. The players that hit the most shots are averaging the most and we just focus on them and what their tendencies are and shut them down,” Johnson said.

Mines now hit the road, albeit for two short trips against its rivals – at Black Hills State Thursday and Chadron State Saturday.

Jacobson said it should be a good week for the players and the fans.