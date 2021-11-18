Mines women drop to 0-3 with 76-67 loss to Northern State

Coming off a tough season-opening weekend in Texas with a young lineup that was pieced together because of injuries, South Dakota Mines women’s head basketball coach Jeri Jacobson was looking for improvements in several areas Thursday night in their home opener against Northern State University.

Jacobson saw some of those improvements, especially with the return of senior guard Ryan Weiss, who was making her first appearance after a knee injury late last season. The Hardrockers, however, are still looking for their first win, as Northern pulled away in the second half for the 76-67 victory at Goodell Gymnasium in the King Center.

Mines (0-3) played well at times and led for 14:23 of the game. A couple of major scoring droughts proved to be the difference in the game. Northern used a 13-0 run in the second quarter to go from six-down to seven-up and Mines went about nine minutes without a field late in the third and early into the fourth as the Wolves led by as much as 15 points.

Jacobson said the Hardrockers showed some growth since last weekend, a 70-53 loss at West Texas A&M and a 63-36 defeat at Texas Permian Basin.

“We had moments of that tonight that were really improved from last weekend, but we have plenty to improve on,” she said. “But that is what we keep stressing; it is part of the process. You can’t get frustrated, you can’t get down, you just have to keep improving and know that one these games everything will click and fall in place for us. We just have to keep improving.”

Mines, behind two straight 3-pointers from freshman guard Piper Bauer, led 11-4 five minutes into the contest, but Northern came back and the teams were tied at 15-all at the end of the first quarter. Again the Hardrockers came out strong in the second, leading 24-18 on a 3-pointer by sophomore Madelyn Heiser and a basket by senior forward Makenna Bodette.

The Wolves (2-1), out of the always strong Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference, used its height advantage and ran off 13 straight points for a seven-point edge before Bauer ended the drought with a 3. Northern led 37-33 at the halftime break.

Bauer hit two 3-pointers early in the third and sophomore Bailey Johnson hit four free throws late in the quarter to cut the lead to 52-48. But Northern’s Rianna Fillipi went coast-to-coast at the buzzer to put the Wolves back up by six.

The Wolves took that momentum with two straight baskets by 6-foot-2 Laurie Rogers to open the fourth and her sixth point of the quarter made it 64-49 with 5:48 to play.

Mines chipped away on a basket by sophomore Sydnee Durtsche and five straight points by Bodette made it an eight-point game with a minute to play, but that was as close as the Hardrockers could get.

Jacobson said that consistency is important at the beginning of the year and with a young team. She said they did have some breakdowns and it put them in a little bit of a hole.

“We have some veterans and returners who have some experience, but we’re still a new team this year, all playing together,” she said. “We’re trying to work though those kinks and also learn how to get those stops when we can’t score.”

One bright spot saw the return of Weiss, a two-time All-Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference performer and the team’s leading scorer at over 17 points a game last season. In 18 minutes, she finished with 11 points on 4-of-6 shooting, including 3-of-4 3-pointers.

“Ryan brings so much to our team than just scoring,” Jacobson said. “She brings a sense of calmness and composure when she is out on the floor. Everybody plays better when she is out there. We are still working on the trust – trusting each other, but Ryan has that built in.”

Bauer, the team’s leading scorer at 15.7 points a game in her first season, led Mines with 15 points. Bodette added 14.

“We’re excited to see (Weiss and Bauer) on the court together and see what they can do,” Jacobson said. “It will be hard to guard both of them the way they have guarded Ryan the last few years.”

For Northern, all five starters scored between 14 and 16 points, scoring all but two of the team’s total output. Haley Johnson led the way with 16 points, followed by 6-4 Kailee Oliverson and Lexi Roe with 15 each. Rogers and Fillipi both scored 14 points.

Northern held a commanding 44-22 advantage in the paint and outscored the Hardrockers 11-0 in fast-break points.

“For us it doesn’t help if we give them passes that leads to fast-break points. We have to limit those and preferably eliminate them,” Jacobson said. “We have to continue to trust our defense and pressure. I thought at times we had real good help-side, and at times it was non-existent, so they were able to make those passes in there.”

Mines returns to action Saturday afternoon at Montana State University Billings.

