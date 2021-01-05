Mines women hand Western its first loss

The South Dakota Mines women's basketball team used a strong first half and clutch free-throw shooting down the stretch to hand the Western Colorado Mountaineers their first loss of the season, 72-68 Tuesday in Gunnison, Colo.
Tuesday's contest was a Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference matchup. The two programs also played the day before in a non-conference game where WCU outlasted the 'Rockers, 79-72.
With the win, Mines moved to 3-4 in league play and 3-5 overall. Western fell to 4-1, 5-1.
In Tuesday's game, South Dakota Mines took a one-point edge after the first quarter, 14-13, and then outscored the home team 19-11 in the second period and went into halftime up by nine, 33-24.
The Hardrockers managed to stay out front by seven after the third quarter, 50-43, and hung on down the stretch to earn their third win of the season.
The Mountaineers mounted a comeback in the final frame, erasing the deficit and at the 4:09 mark and took a one-point edge, 58-57. That was short lived however, as the 'Rockers went on a 5-0 run thanks to a layup and point after from Michaela Shaklee followed by a 3-pointer from Naomi Hidalgo. The 'Rockers led 63-58 with 3:16 left to play.
Leading by one point, 67-66, the Hardrockers were 6-of-6 from the free-throw line in the final 24 seconds, with Makenna Bodette hitting four free throws and Ryan Weiss two free throws.
It was a very evenly matched game with South Dakota Mines shooting 51 percent from the field while Western Colorado made good on 48.1 percent of their shots. The 'Rockers hit seven 3-pointers, while the Mountaineers tallied eight from downtown. SDM hit 13-of-14 from the free-throw line while the home team converted 10-of-14.
Shaklee led the Hardrockers with a career-high 24 points, including a 5-of-7 performance from behind the arch. She added six rebounds, four steals and two assists. Ryan Weiss finished with 16 points, five rebounds and an assist while Hidalgo contributed with 15 points, six rebounds and two assists. Bodette had nine points and Melissa Johnstone had six.
Western Colorado was paced by Samantha Coleman with 19 points, Mikaela Parker tacked on 14, Jessie Erickson had 12 and Hannah Cooper contributed with 11.
The Hardrockers return to action Saturday for their first home game, hosting Colorado state-Pueblo at 4 p.m. at the King Center.