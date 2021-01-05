Mines women hand Western its first loss

The South Dakota Mines women's basketball team used a strong first half and clutch free-throw shooting down the stretch to hand the Western Colorado Mountaineers their first loss of the season, 72-68 Tuesday in Gunnison, Colo.

Tuesday's contest was a Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference matchup. The two programs also played the day before in a non-conference game where WCU outlasted the 'Rockers, 79-72.

With the win, Mines moved to 3-4 in league play and 3-5 overall. Western fell to 4-1, 5-1.

In Tuesday's game, South Dakota Mines took a one-point edge after the first quarter, 14-13, and then outscored the home team 19-11 in the second period and went into halftime up by nine, 33-24.

The Hardrockers managed to stay out front by seven after the third quarter, 50-43, and hung on down the stretch to earn their third win of the season.

The Mountaineers mounted a comeback in the final frame, erasing the deficit and at the 4:09 mark and took a one-point edge, 58-57. That was short lived however, as the 'Rockers went on a 5-0 run thanks to a layup and point after from Michaela Shaklee followed by a 3-pointer from Naomi Hidalgo. The 'Rockers led 63-58 with 3:16 left to play.