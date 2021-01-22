Mines women hold on to stop Eagles

It was a bit of a roller-coaster ride for the South Dakota Mines women's basketball team against Chadron State, but a smoother finish.
The Hardrockers trailed by eight early and led by 13 in the fourth quarter, before holding on to the 65-59 win over the Eagles Thursday night at Goodell Gymnasium.
"Sometimes it is just finding a way and tonight we found a way," Mines head coach Jeri Jacobson said.
With the win, Mines moved to 4-5 in Rocky Mountain Conference play and 4-6 overall. Chadron State fell to 0-6 and 0-6.
Jacobson said that her players thought things were going to be a little easier than they were with Chadron's leading scorer, Taryn Foxen (15.2 ppg.), not playing.
She said the Hardrockers learned a valuable lesson Thursday tonight.
"It doesn't matter who is on the floor, everybody is going to be ready to play," she said. "Chadron played us tough and they got after it, they were scrappy, all of the things we talked about that we wanted to work on this week."
It was a struggle early for the Hardrockers, as Chadron State jumped out on two baskets by Hazel Fui and led 11-3 nearly eight minutes into the game.
Mines senior Francesca Facchini finally got the Hardrockers going when she hit a 3-pointer, followed by two free throws by junior Ryan Weiss and another free throw by junior Makenna Bodette.
The Eagles closed with a layup by Jori Peters and took a 13-9 lead into the second quarter.
"I'm proud of them from digging out of that hole in the first quarter," Jacobson said. "We joked that we're never going to see another quarter like that, we're moving on. We found a way, we fought back. At the end we found a way to take care of the ball, score and get some stops when we needed to.
Chadron State would go on to lead by six on several occasions in the second quarter before Mines finally began to find its mark offensively, as well as defensively.
Five points by Weiss and two free throws by Facchini gave Mines its first lead at 26-25 and the Hardrockers would go on to score 14 straight points for a 33-25 halftime lead, the last four on drives by freshman Madelyn Heiser.
It seemed liked the Hardrockers just needed someone to step up and hit a 3-pointer. After Faccini did, Weiss got hot. She scored 16 of her game-high 21 points in the second and third quarters.
"It makes a difference, especially when Ryan gets going," Jacobson said. "When we can get her looks, good things start happening for us. We try not to have too much weighing on the momentum of our offense to dictate our defense, but that happens sometimes."
Mines used that late momentum and led by as much as 12 early in the third (42-30), before the Eagles came back with five straight points. The Hardrockers went three minutes without scoring until Weiss nailed a 3-pointer.
Facchini and Heiser would hit late 3-pointers and the 'Rockers led 51-39 going into the fourth.
Mines led by as much as 13 early in the fourth before the Eagles came fighting back with 10 straight points, cutting the lead to three with three minutes to play.
Makenna Bodette ended a four-minute plus scoring drought for the Hardrockers with a short jumper in the lane. Bodette then took a pass from Naomi Hidalgo for a layup and the 'Rockers and Hidalgo scored down low for a nine-point lead.
Chadron State stayed alive with baskets by Peters and Bailey Brooks, but Mines got three free throws by Weiss in the final 16 seconds and was able to hold on for the win.
"When we get stops then we can get out and run and get easier looks because we are able to see what advantages we have," Jacobson said. "We try to get our defense lead to our offense. Those stops are huge and boosted our momentum."
Heiser and Facchini added eight points each for the Hardrockers as Mines shot 44% from the field (23-of-52), hitting 9-of-26 3-pointers.
Fui and Brooks scored 15 points each for Chadron State and Jori Peters added 12.
The Hardrockers will get right back after it against their arch rivals, Black Hills State, Saturday night at the King Center with a 5:30 p.m. tip.
"They have been playing well and playing hard," Jacobson said. "They are a tough defensive team, that's what they hang their hat on. We have to be ready to play and be ready to get stops ourselves."