Mines women hold on to stop Eagles

The Eagles closed with a layup by Jori Peters and took a 13-9 lead into the second quarter.

"I'm proud of them from digging out of that hole in the first quarter," Jacobson said. "We joked that we're never going to see another quarter like that, we're moving on. We found a way, we fought back. At the end we found a way to take care of the ball, score and get some stops when we needed to.

Chadron State would go on to lead by six on several occasions in the second quarter before Mines finally began to find its mark offensively, as well as defensively.

Five points by Weiss and two free throws by Facchini gave Mines its first lead at 26-25 and the Hardrockers would go on to score 14 straight points for a 33-25 halftime lead, the last four on drives by freshman Madelyn Heiser.

It seemed liked the Hardrockers just needed someone to step up and hit a 3-pointer. After Faccini did, Weiss got hot. She scored 16 of her game-high 21 points in the second and third quarters.

"It makes a difference, especially when Ryan gets going," Jacobson said. "When we can get her looks, good things start happening for us. We try not to have too much weighing on the momentum of our offense to dictate our defense, but that happens sometimes."