Mines women run past UCCS

The South Dakota School of Mines women's basketball team was red-hot early, lifting the Hardrockers to a 72-61 win over the University of Colorado-Colorado Springs Friday night in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

The Hardrockers were 10-of-16 from the field in the first quarter, hitting all five of their 3-pointers, and raced out to a 27-16 lead.

The win was the third straight for Mines and moved it to 6-5 in Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference play and 6-6 overall. UCCS fell to 2-6, 2-6.

Mines led 44-31 at halftime and maintained the double-digit advantage in the second half, although the Mountain Lions held a slight 30-28 scoring edge.

Junior Ryan Weiss led the Hardrockers with 18 points on 8-of-14 shooting from the field, while sophomore Naoin Hildalgo added 15 points and nine rebounds, and senior guard Michaela Shaklee continued her strong shooting, hitting all three of her 3-point attempts and scoring 13 points.

As a team, Mines was 28-of-60 from the field, hitting 9-of-25 3-pointers and 7-of-10 free throws.

Abby Feickert led UCCS with 13 points. The Mountain Lions were 23of-58 from the field, but hit 10-of-20 3-pointers and 5-of-7 free throws.