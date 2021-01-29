Mines women run past UCCS

The South Dakota School of Mines women's basketball team was red-hot early, lifting the Hardrockers to a 72-61 win over the University of Colorado-Colorado Springs Friday night in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
The Hardrockers were 10-of-16 from the field in the first quarter, hitting all five of their 3-pointers, and raced out to a 27-16 lead.
The win was the third straight for Mines and moved it to 6-5 in Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference play and 6-6 overall. UCCS fell to 2-6, 2-6.
Mines led 44-31 at halftime and maintained the double-digit advantage in the second half, although the Mountain Lions held a slight 30-28 scoring edge.
Junior Ryan Weiss led the Hardrockers with 18 points on 8-of-14 shooting from the field, while sophomore Naoin Hildalgo added 15 points and nine rebounds, and senior guard Michaela Shaklee continued her strong shooting, hitting all three of her 3-point attempts and scoring 13 points.
As a team, Mines was 28-of-60 from the field, hitting 9-of-25 3-pointers and 7-of-10 free throws.
Abby Feickert led UCCS with 13 points. The Mountain Lions were 23of-58 from the field, but hit 10-of-20 3-pointers and 5-of-7 free throws.
The Hardrockers return to action Tuesday night as they host Colorado State-Pueblo Tuesday.
BHSU women hold off MSU Denver
The Black Hills State University women's basketball team led for most of the way, but had to rely on strong free-throw shooting down the stretch to hold off MSU Denver 69-61 Friday night at the Young Center in Spearfish.
The Yellow Jackets led 19-17 at the end of the first quarter and 42-35 at halftime, only to see the Roadrunners close the gap at 53-49 going into the fourth and 62-58 late before BHSU hit 7-of-10 from the line to close the game.
Senior Racquel Wientjes paced the Jackets with 16 points and Ashlee Beacom and Niki Van Wyk added 10 points each. Beacom hit 3-of-4 3-pointers and Van Wyk nailed 2-of-3 3s.
As a team, Black Hills State was 21-of-54 from the field, hitting 6-of-19 3-pointers and 21-of-25 from the free-throw line.
Allie Naverette led all scorers for MSU Denver with 21 points and Alex Carlton added 12 points on four 3-pointers. The Roadrunners we're 21-of-50 from the field, hitting 8-of-23 3-pointers and 11-of-12 from the line.
BHSU, 8-4 in league play and 8-4 overall, host Colorado Christian Saturday at 3 p.m. MSU Denver fell to 6-4, 7-5.
Men
Hardrockers fall to UCCS
The South Dakota Mines men's basketball team saw its three-game win streak snapped as the Hardrockers fell to the University of Colorado-Colorado Springs, 67-55 Friday night in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Mines trailed by just one point, 31-30 at halftime, but the Mountain Lions outscored the Hardrockers 36-25 in the second half.
Wilfred Dickson led Mines with 19 points, with Kolten Mortensen adding 12 points and Brevin Walter with 11 points. The 'Rockers were 21-of-55 from the field and hit 10-of-28 3-pointers and just 3-of-4 free throws, all by Dickson.
Wyatt Dolberry led UCSS with 19 points off the bench, followed by Alijah Comithier with 16 points and Cameron Underwood with 10. The Lions were 23-of-61 from the field, 10-of-29 3-pointers and 11-of-15 from the line.
Mines, 6-5 in the RMAC and 6-5 overall, returns home Tuesday to host Colorado State-Pueblo. UCCS moved to 4-4, 4-4.
Jacket men edged by MSU-Denver
The Black Hills State University men's basketball team dropped another heartbreaker Friday night at the Young Center, falling to MSU Denver 84-83 in overtime.
It was the second overtime loss for the Jackets (85-83 to Colorado Mines), who fell to 3-5 in league play and 3-5 overall.
The Jackets led 33-28 at halftime, only to see MSU Denver come back to send the game into overtime at 71-71.
The Roadrunners led for much of the overtime period, including 80-73 with 2:14 remaining.
Three-point plays by Joel Scott and Kevin Senghore-Peterson cut the lead to 80-79, but the Jackets could not quite get over the hump.
Sindou Cisse scored on a layup with 7 seconds remaining to make it an 84-83 game and BHSU fouled with four seconds left. MSU Denver's Tyreei Randall missed two free throws to give the Jackets a chance, but they came up short.
Scott had a huge game for the Jackets with a game-high 32 points and seven rebound, while Senghore-Peterson added 17 points and seven rebounds and Cisse scored 14 points.
Randall led MSU Denver with 23 points, followed by Laolu Oke with 16 and Keyshad Dixons cored 13.
The Jackets return to action Monday at Colorado Colorado Springs.
Volleyball
Chadron State sweeps South Dakota Mines
The South Dakota Mines volleyball team opened the season with a three-set loss to Chadron State College Eagles Friday night at the Chicoine Center in Chadron, Neb.
The Eagles, in their home opener, won the non-conference match 25-18, 28-26, 25-17.
The Hardrockers finished with 30 kills, five aces, seven blocks, 26 assists and 32 digs. The Eagles tallied 43 kills, 10 aces, five blocks, 41 assists and 40 digs.
Individually for the 'Rockers, Claire Smith led her team, hitting 30 percent with nine kills on 23 attacks and 10 digs. Jacey Koethe tallied seven kills and was 15-22 on the attack. Shyann Bastian led the team with 17 assists and tacked on four digs and three total blocks. Anna Thomas had 11 digs.
For Chadron State Alexia Hurtado and Olivia Moten-Schell had 12 kills each, while Kelly Breshawna had 34 assists and Karli Noble 16 kills. Rapid City Central graduate and freshman middle blocker Rhiannon Nez had five kills and five blocks.
The Hardrockers return to action Saturday, Feb. 6 at Colorado Christian and Feb. 7 at Colorado School of Mines.
Chadron State, 1-1, hosts CSU-Pueblo Feb. 6.