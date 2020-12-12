Mines women stop Adams State for first win

Kaela McClure led ASU with 10 points, followed by Patton Demps with nine and Stephanie Ruiz had seven.

Mines will host its first game of the season Thursday against Metro state-Denver.

BHSU women hold off Westminster

The Black Hills State University women's basketball team made 17 3-pointers and needed every one of them as they just held off Westeminster 71-68 Saturday at the Young Center.

The Yellow Jackets were able to secure an early lead after scoring 22 points to the Griffins' 18 in the first quarter; however, a slow second quarter for the Jackets saw the Griffins take a lead that they would hold onto for much of the remaining game. However, defense was the name of the game again in the fourth quarter as the Yellow Jackets allowed Westminster to score only 12 points compared to their own 22.

The win ultimately came down to the final 10 seconds of the game as the defense defended against not one, but two 3-point shots in the final five seconds to come up with the victory.