Mines women stop Adams State for first win

The South Dakota Mines women’s basketball team used a fourth-quarter scoring surge to secure it’s first win of the season, defeating the Adams State Grizzlies, 70-57, Saturday afternoon in Alamosa, Colorado.
The Hardrockers were able to keep the Grizzlies at bay for most of the day. The game was tied at 50-50 early in the fourth quarter when the visitors went on a 12-0 run to lead, 62-50, with just under five minutes to play in the game. Adams State had a couple opportunities and pulled within seven markers, 64-57, with 2:55 to play but could get no closer.
The ‘Rockers led after the first quarter, 18-13, and then went into halftime with a five-point edge, 38-33. Both squads each registered 12 points in the third period and the visitors outscored Adams State, 20-12, in the final frame.
South Dakota Mines shot 41.2 percent from the field Saturday, making good on 28-68 attempts, including 7-22 from the three-point line and converted 7-15 on free throws. They hauled in 37 rebounds, 14 assists, recorded 12 steals and earned two blocks.
Adams State hit 23-54 attempts to shoot 42.6 percent, adding 8-21 from downtown, and tacked on 3-4 from the foul line. They notched 29 rebounds, tallied 15 assists, six steals and recorded three blocks.
Ryan Weiss paced the Hardrockers with 20 point, five rebounds, one block and a steal. Juneau Jones added 15 points, three assists, three steals and six rebounds; while Naomi Hidalgo cashed in for 12 markers and five rebounds -- all offensive boards.
Kaela McClure led ASU with 10 points, followed by Patton Demps with nine and Stephanie Ruiz had seven.
Mines will host its first game of the season Thursday against Metro state-Denver.
BHSU women hold off Westminster
The Black Hills State University women's basketball team made 17 3-pointers and needed every one of them as they just held off Westeminster 71-68 Saturday at the Young Center.
The Yellow Jackets were able to secure an early lead after scoring 22 points to the Griffins' 18 in the first quarter; however, a slow second quarter for the Jackets saw the Griffins take a lead that they would hold onto for much of the remaining game. However, defense was the name of the game again in the fourth quarter as the Yellow Jackets allowed Westminster to score only 12 points compared to their own 22.
The win ultimately came down to the final 10 seconds of the game as the defense defended against not one, but two 3-point shots in the final five seconds to come up with the victory.
On the night, the Yellow Jackets hit 25-69 (36.2 percent) including shooting 17-37 (45.9 percent) from beyond the arc. Free throws were few and far in between but the Yellow Jackets capitalized on the shots they were able to take shooting 4-5 at the charity stripe (80 percent). The Yellow Jackets racked up steals in the second half of the game overall collecting 10 steals... six of which came in the second half.
Racquel Wientjes led the jackets with 28 points for the second night in a row. Wientjes shot 11-21 including 4-7 beyond the arc throughout the contest.
The Yellow Jackets have one game next weekend Saturday afternoon in Colorado Springs, Colo. versus UC-Colorado Springs.
MEN
Yellow Jackets rally to beat Westminster
Black Hills State men's basketball (1-1) knocked off Westminster (2-2), 75-70 Saturday night at the Young Center.
All five starters for the Yellow Jackets finished in double-digit scoring. Trey Whitley led the way with 16 along with four steals.
Joel Scott paced the team with nine rebounds while scoring 13. Adam Moussa sank 3-of-4 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points and a team-high five assists.
Tommy Donovan scored 11 along with five rebounds and Snjolfur Steffansson used a pair of 3-pointers to score 10.
The teams traded baskets in the early goings, locking score five times in the first six minutes. With just over 12 minutes to play in the first, a Westminster three gave the team its largest lead of the half, going ahead 22-16.
BHSU would pull even two more times, but the Griffins stayed on top to go into halftime leading 47-43.
Westminster used a 10-2 scoring run out of the break to reach a game-high 10-point lead (55-45). The Yellow Jackets followed with a 7-2 advantage of their own to pull within one, 60-59, with 8:19 left in the game.
BHSU kept fighting as a Scott free throw at 1:45 tied the game at 68-all before taking a 71-70 lead on their next possession with a 3-pointer by Sava Dukic.
A clutch steal by Moussa followed by a big dunk from Scott in the final seconds extended the lead before a pair of Donovan free throws sealed the game at 75-70.
The Yellow Jackets will return to action next Saturday on the road to take on UC Colorado Springs.
Hardrockers beat Adams State for first win of the season
The South Dakota School of Mines picked it its first win of the year with a solid 75-69 victory over Adams State Saturday night in Alamosa, Colo.
The Hardrockers, 1-2 in the RMAC and overall, led 36-32 at halftime and had just enough int he second half to hold on for the win.
Mines had three players score in double figures, led by Brevin Walter with 18 points, followed by Kolten Mortensen with 15 and Wilfred Dickson with 10. The Hardrockers shot 46 percent from the field (24-of-52) and hit 7-of-21 3-pointers. Mines was also 20-of-28 from the free-throw line.
Malik Moore led Adams State with 15 points.
Mines will host its first game of the season Thursday against Metro state-Denver.
Umude scores 41 as USD beats SDSU
SIOUX FALLS — Stanley Umude had a career-high 41 points plus 11 rebounds as South Dakota defeated South Dakota State 91-78 on Saturday night.
A.J. Plitzuweit had 17 points and six assists for South Dakota (1-5, 1-2 Summit League), which snapped its season-opening five-game losing streak. Xavier Fuller added 12 points.
Alex Arians had 18 points for the Jackrabbits (5-3, 2-1), whose four-game winning streak came to an end. Baylor Scheierman added 15 points and eight rebounds. Noah Freidel had 13 points.
