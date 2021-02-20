Mines women thump CSC for 4th straight win

The South Dakota Mines women's basketball team won its fourth straight game and eighth of its last nine, running past Chadron State College 72-45 Saturday night at the Chicoine Center in Chadron, Neb.
With the win, the Hardrockers are 11-6 in Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference play and 11-7 overall. the Eagles fell to 0-11 and 0-11.
There was one early lead change in the game as Mines took control in the second and third periods, leading 17-13 at the end of the first quarter, 37-22 at halftime and 58-35 going into the fourth.
Michaela Shaklee had a big shooting game for the Hardrockers with 19 points on 7-of-11 from the field, including 4-of-6 3-pointers. Madelyn Heiser came off the bench with 18 points on 6-of-8 shooting, hitting all four of her 3-point attempts.
As a team, the Hardrockers hit 46% from the field (27-of-59) and hit half of their 3-pointers (9-of-18), along with 9-of-13 free throws.
Ashayla Powers led Chadron State with 15 points and Brittni McCully added 10 points. The Eagles shot just 31 percent from the field (15-of-49) and hit 1-of-8 3-pointers. They were 14-of-18 from the line.
Mines returns to action Friday when it hosts Colorado Colorado Springs in the final regular-season game. The Eagles close at MSU Denver Friday and Colorado Christian Saturday.
Men
Eagles hold off Hardrockers
Junior guard Teddy Parham scored 34 points and Marcus Jefferson added 14, including a pair of free throws with 37 seconds remaining, as the Chadron State men’s basketball team edged South Dakota Mines 63-60 a thrilling defensive grinder Saturday night in the Chicoine Center.
The Eagles led for nearly 30 of the 40 minutes, including the entire second half, but never by more than nine points. The Hardrockers won 60-59 in overtime when the long-time rivals met on January 21 in Rapid City.
Chadron State is now 5-5 for the season and Mines 8-9 with just one week of the abbreviated schedule remaining.
South Dakota Mines put three players in double figures. Senior Wilfred Dickson was eight of nine from the field, including three-of-three behind the arc, and made his only free throw for 20 points, 13 of them in the second half.
Redshirt freshman Brevin Walter added 15 points and junior Kolten Mortensen 12 to go with a game-high seven rebounds.
For the game, the Hardrockers were 22 of 42 from the field while the Eagles were 24 of 53. Both teams hit seven treys and CSC finished with nine free shots, one more than Mines. The visitors out-rebounded the Eagles 31-23. Mines committed 20 turnovers, compared to CSC’s 13.
Mines returns to action Friday when it hosts Colorado Colorado Springs in the final regular-season game. The Eagles close at MSU Denver Friday and Colorado Christian Saturday.