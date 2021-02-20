Mines women thump CSC for 4th straight win

The South Dakota Mines women's basketball team won its fourth straight game and eighth of its last nine, running past Chadron State College 72-45 Saturday night at the Chicoine Center in Chadron, Neb.

With the win, the Hardrockers are 11-6 in Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference play and 11-7 overall. the Eagles fell to 0-11 and 0-11.

There was one early lead change in the game as Mines took control in the second and third periods, leading 17-13 at the end of the first quarter, 37-22 at halftime and 58-35 going into the fourth.

Michaela Shaklee had a big shooting game for the Hardrockers with 19 points on 7-of-11 from the field, including 4-of-6 3-pointers. Madelyn Heiser came off the bench with 18 points on 6-of-8 shooting, hitting all four of her 3-point attempts.

As a team, the Hardrockers hit 46% from the field (27-of-59) and hit half of their 3-pointers (9-of-18), along with 9-of-13 free throws.

Ashayla Powers led Chadron State with 15 points and Brittni McCully added 10 points. The Eagles shot just 31 percent from the field (15-of-49) and hit 1-of-8 3-pointers. They were 14-of-18 from the line.