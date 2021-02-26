Mines women upset by UCCS

The South Dakota Mines women's basketball team's possible momentum heading into the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference postseason took a hit when leading scorer Ryan Weiss was lost for the season last weekend with a knee injury.
Sitting in seventh place (eight qualify), the Hardrockers, 11-7 in the RMAC, 11-8 overall, didn't help their own cause, falling to the University of Colorado Colorado Springs Friday night at Goodell Gymnasium.
Without Weiss (17.2 points a game), Mines struggled offensively, shooting just 29 percent from the field (18-of-62), hitting 5-of-29 3-pointers.
Mines head coach Jeri Jacobson said that she thinks some of their players might have been a little too amped up knowing they had to step up with the loss of Weiss.
"One of the things that have made us successful is things aren't always going to go our way, and how do we responded to those moments that aren't perfect?" she said. "Tonight we kind of just retreated into our own little shelves instead of really coming together as a team."
Early on Mines seemed to be weathering the storm, with seven points from sophomore Bailey Johnson and six from Anna Combalia for a 15-13 lead after the first quarter.
The Hardrockers got a basket by Francesca Facchini and a 3-pointer by Michaela Shaklee for a 20-15 lead early in the second before going ice cold for the rest of the quarter.
The Mines defense, however, kept it in the game and the 'Rockers got a bit of a break in the final second of the half, as Madelyn Heiser was fouled on a 3-pointer, prompting a technical foul as well from Mercy Gonzalez. Heiser missed the technical free throw but hit all three from the foul and the Hardrockers led 23-22 at the half.
Mines was just 8-of-37 from the field (21.6%), hitting just 2-of-17 (11.8%) 3-pointers.
The Hardrockers appeared to shake off the rust to begin the third as Johnson hit a 3-pointer on the first possession and Naomi Hidalgo scored five straight for a 31-24 lead.
Colorado Springs, however, hung tough and regained the lead at 37-34 on a 3-pointer by Maddie Golla, two free throws by Tatum Tellin and a drive by Bo Shaffer.
The Mountain Lions would complete the 10-0 run and lead 44-37 going into the fourth quarter.
Colorado Springs built an eight-point lead early in the fourth, but Mines came back with six straight but couldn't quite catch the Mountain Lions. UCCS responded with three points by Ellie Moore and a basket by Anna Davern for a 52-45 lead with three minutes to play and Mines was never able to recover.
"We were right there. We battled back," Jacobson said. "We've told the team time and time again that we have the talent. It's just a matter of coming together and be resilient in the moments that if we don't score, we have to get a stop."
Jacobson said she thought they had effort, it was just the chemistry and the resolves of when shots aren't going in.
"They (UCCS) got a couple of scores and they got really confident and they were cheering and having fun, and that sometimes takes you out of your game too," Jacobson said. "The other team is on a roll and you are not responding the way you should be."
Johnson led the Hardrockers with 10 points, followed by Combalia and Jones with nine each and Heiser with eight points.
The Mountain Lions, 5-12, got nine points from Jessica Nation and eight from Shaffer, Abby Feickert and Elly Johnson.
Mines, 11-7 in the RMAC and 11-8 overall, will now see if their standing will hold up after Saturday's final games.
"It's kind of a disaster and a mess and tonight didn't really help that because a lot of teams with lower records are beating teams with higher records, so it will cause a jumble. We had an idea, and not we have no idea," Jacobson said. "We'll see and the good news is we got this one out of the way and this team does a good job of learning from experiences and bouncing back."