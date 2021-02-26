Mines women upset by UCCS

Jacobson said she thought they had effort, it was just the chemistry and the resolves of when shots aren't going in.

"They (UCCS) got a couple of scores and they got really confident and they were cheering and having fun, and that sometimes takes you out of your game too," Jacobson said. "The other team is on a roll and you are not responding the way you should be."

Johnson led the Hardrockers with 10 points, followed by Combalia and Jones with nine each and Heiser with eight points.

The Mountain Lions, 5-12, got nine points from Jessica Nation and eight from Shaffer, Abby Feickert and Elly Johnson.

Mines, 11-7 in the RMAC and 11-8 overall, will now see if their standing will hold up after Saturday's final games.

"It's kind of a disaster and a mess and tonight didn't really help that because a lot of teams with lower records are beating teams with higher records, so it will cause a jumble. We had an idea, and not we have no idea," Jacobson said. "We'll see and the good news is we got this one out of the way and this team does a good job of learning from experiences and bouncing back."

