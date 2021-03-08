Mines women's golfers open spring season in Arizona

The South Dakota Mines women's golf team teed off on their spring season Monday during the Southwest Minnesota State Spring Invitational at Wigwam Golf Course in Litchfield Park, Arizona.

After the first round, the Hardrockers sit in eighth place with 349 strokes. Westminster College leads the first 18 holes with a team tally of 308, Western New Mexico is second with 319 and Colorado Mesa sits in third place with 324.

Individually, Whitney Banz of Westminster College leads the tournament with even score of 71. Ana Valeria Enriquez of Western New Mexico is second with a 75 while Cassie Campos of WC and Crystie Querol of Colorado Mesa are tied for third each posting 76's.

Hardrocker Annika Schooler brought in the lowest score for her team and is currently in fifth place after the first round with a six-over 77.

Also for SD Mines, Rianna Garland tied for 22nd with an 84, Abby Magee carded a 93 for a share of 44th, Jessalyn Shipp put up a 95 for 47th place, Larissa Pawlowski registered a 110 to take the 53rd spot. Also participating were Ava Jenkins for SDM, who tallied a 104 for 51st place and Alexandra Rauert came in with a 105 for 52nd place.

The Hardrockers will finish up the tournament Tuesday with 18 more holes.