Mines women's hoops sign Colorado forward

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

South Dakota Mines women's basketball head coach Jeri Jacobson has announced the addition of Sydnee Durtsche to the 2020-2021 roster.

Durtsche is a 5-foot-10-inch forward from Loveland, Colorado, who played for the Thompson Valley Golden Eagles during her high school career where she was a team captain and earned All-Conference, All-State and Academic All-State honors.

"We are very excited about the addition of Sydnee to our Hardrocker family," Jacobson said. "She is an athletic versatile player who brings a tremendous work ethic on and off the court. She was a rebounding machine in high school and we expect her to continue to bring that same competitiveness in college."

In her high school career, Durtsche averaged almost 10 points and 10 rebounds per game. As a senior, she helped her team to a 23-2 overall record.

"Sydnee has only begun to tap into her potential and we are looking forward to her future as a Hardrocker," Jacobson said. "She comes from a fantastic family and joins a pipeline of Colorado scholar-athletes who have brought tremendous value to our program. We can't wait to get her and the rest of our team here in the fall and get to work."

Durtsche plans to pursue a degree in Biology.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0