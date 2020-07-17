Mines women's hoops sign pair of Wyoming guards

South Dakota Mines women's basketball head coach Jeri Jacobson has announced the addition of two Wyoming scholar-athletes to the 2020-21 roster.
Kaydin Davis joins the program from Buffalo, Wyo., and Madelyn Heiser comes from Green River, Wyo. Both were originally recruited to compete for Sheridan College, which cut a number of athletic programs for the 2020-2021 school year, including women's basketball.
"We are so excited about the addition of Madelyn and Kaydin to our Hardrocker family," Jacobson said. "It was unfortunate how their path led them to us, but we are thrilled with what they are going to bring to our team this season."
Davis, a 5-foot-7-inch guard for Buffalo High School, was an All-State selection in the 2018-19 season as she averaged 16 points per game. She shot 44 percent from the floor in that season and averaged four assists per game. Davis was an All-State selection in her sophomore year as well. In the 2019-2020 campaign, her season was cut short thanks to an ACL knee injury and played just five quarters of the season.
"Kaydin is a strong, physical point guard who had a very successful high school career. She is a passionate player on the court and that fits in with the style of basketball we want to play," Jacobson said. "Kaydin is going to work her tail off every possession and is going to make us better every day. Her passing is outstanding and she knows how to use her body to handle contact and finish at the rim — she is going to be a fun player to watch. She also comes from a hardworking ranching family and is a great fit for our program and values."
Davis plans to pursue a degree in Pre-Professional Health Sciences while attending South Dakota Mines.
Heiser joins the Hardrockers as a 5-9 point guard from Green River High School. She was a two-time All-State selection and averaged 12 points for her team his past season and averaged six assists per game which led the team. Green River posted its highest win total in girls basketball in 24 years with a mark of 21-6 last year.
"Madelyn is a long point guard and had tremendous success in high school finishing with a 3:1 assist to turnover ratio her senior season," Jacobson said. "Her length and mobility are going to help our team not only offensively but defensively as well."
Heiser was double-sport sensation as an all-conference volleyball player in 2018 and 2019 to go along with her exceptional basketball ability.
"We can't wait to get to work with her as she has such a high ceiling," Jacobson said. "Off the court, she is a great fit for our program as she is a dedicated student in the classroom and works her tail off in everything she does. She comes from a great family and has been raised with the same values that we emphasize in our program."
While at South Dakota Mines, Heiser will earn a degree in Pre-Professional Health Sciences.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!