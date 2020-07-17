Mines women's hoops sign pair of Wyoming guards

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

South Dakota Mines women's basketball head coach Jeri Jacobson has announced the addition of two Wyoming scholar-athletes to the 2020-21 roster.

Kaydin Davis joins the program from Buffalo, Wyo., and Madelyn Heiser comes from Green River, Wyo. Both were originally recruited to compete for Sheridan College, which cut a number of athletic programs for the 2020-2021 school year, including women's basketball.

"We are so excited about the addition of Madelyn and Kaydin to our Hardrocker family," Jacobson said. "It was unfortunate how their path led them to us, but we are thrilled with what they are going to bring to our team this season."

Davis, a 5-foot-7-inch guard for Buffalo High School, was an All-State selection in the 2018-19 season as she averaged 16 points per game. She shot 44 percent from the floor in that season and averaged four assists per game. Davis was an All-State selection in her sophomore year as well. In the 2019-2020 campaign, her season was cut short thanks to an ACL knee injury and played just five quarters of the season.