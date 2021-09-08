Mini Makers at Rapid City Public Library

The CHAOS Kids: Mini Makers program at Rapid City Public Library started up again on Wednesday, which was International Literacy Day. The program focuses on giving preschoolers and their families a place to “create, explore and grow” according to the library’s website. On Wednesday, kids learned how to build paper butterflies and bees with wings that could flap using straws, construction paper and tape.

Carrie Bond, makerspace and teen librarian for Rapid City Public Library, said the craft is usually something that is easy to recreate at home. “I just think anytime I see a kid get excited about learning something scientific, it just makes me so happy and then to hear them take that information and share it. … It’s my favorite part of the job,” Bond said.

Karina Riggert, a parent, said she loves that the library offers free programs like this for the community. “These fun and engaging activities bring the community and kids together,” she said.

