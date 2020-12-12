Ministry opens indoor skate park in Rapid City

Taking the gospel message to kids where they are — on skateboards and rollerblades — is the mission of Rapid City’s only indoor skate park, G&P SD Indoor Skatepark.
G&P stands for grace and peace, which is what director Derrick Unrein hopes kids and adults will experience when they visit the skatepark. Derrick and his wife, Shelbie, launched the first G&P Indoor Skatepark in Colorado 13 years ago, and it’s grown into a 6,000-square-foot facility. The Rapid City and Colorado skateparks are run by the nonprofit organization Process Skateboard Ministry.
Shelbie grew up in Rapid City. The Unreins and their children spent holidays and vacations in Rapid City for years, and they believe the community will benefit from a haven for skateboarders and rollerbladers.
“I really want to help show the community there’s a need for this. I think Rapid lacks safe, positive indoor places for youth, which is a huge reason we’re doing this, but it also lacks something for groups of individuals like skateboarders,” said Derrick, who has been a skateboarder for more than 25 years.
“Skateboarders are creative and passionate and are a group of kids that get overlooked, in my opinion,” Derrick said. “It can be an incredibly positive thing to get kids into skateboarding. Some lessons they learn will carry through their whole life. One of my big goals is changing the perception of skateboarding. It’s a huge, growing sport but you only see certain aspects of it.”
Ultimately, the Unreins want the indoor skate park to be a place where people can pursue the sport they love while finding hope and faith along the way.
“The skateboard culture is rooted in rebelliousness and it’s kind of a dark culture, so we really felt like we want to be different. We want to show kids and adults … something a lot more positive. The ministry allows us to share our faith and what we’re about,” Derrick said.
G&P SD Indoor Skatepark’s location at 411 E Watts Lane, Unit D, is 2,000 square feet, so its use is limited to skateboards and rollerblades. For safety reasons as the COVID-19 pandemic continues, 10 to 12 individuals at a time can use the park for 1-1/2 hour sessions. Masks are permitted but not required. Skaters younger than 13 are required to wear helmets.
Derrick hopes the indoor skate park will be successful enough here to grow into a larger facility that can accommodate “anything on wheels” such as bikes and scooters.
The Unreins opened G&P SD Indoor Skatepark Nov. 14. This summer, they began introducing their unique ministry by hosting mobile Skate Church at local churches.
“Skate church shows people who Jesus is, but does in it a way that makes sense to their culture. We want to show people there’s more to life than skateboarding — there’s a spiritual element to it,” Derrick said.
G&P SD Indoor Skatepark operates as a regular skate park throughout the week, Derrick said. Those who aren’t interested in Skate Church are welcome.
“We still want to provide the only indoor skateboard facility in the Black Hills. We do contests and camps and lessons specifically for skateboarding,” he said.
On Tuesdays, he hosts Skate Church, with a 5 p.m. session for middle schoolers and a 6:30 p.m. session for high schoolers.
“All we ask is whoever comes, just give us 15 to 20 minutes to share a short message about what we believe and what we’re about and hopefully introduce them to the God of the Bible,” Derrick said.
The idea of Skate Church grew out of a Bible study Derrick had led in his home. At the skate park, Skate Church includes a brief lesson, practical examples and time for kids to ask questions, he said.
“It’s an open, honest time of digging into the Bible, and when we’re done we skate. It doesn’t look like anything people have really seen before. You don’t have to dress up. You don’t have to comb your hair. Come as you are, talk how you normally talk. It’s an open environment that allows people to be who they are,” Derrick said. “I’m a fellow skateboarder who loves the same things and can communicate in a way they can understand.”
“Kids are super interested and curious and they love the fact there’s a new place to skate, and it’s warm and dry year-round. They appreciate that it’s geared toward them,” he said.
For more information, go to skateprocess.com, Process Skateboard Ministry on Facebook and @skategandpsd on Instagram.
