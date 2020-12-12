Ministry opens indoor skate park in Rapid City

G&P SD Indoor Skatepark operates as a regular skate park throughout the week, Derrick said. Those who aren’t interested in Skate Church are welcome.

“We still want to provide the only indoor skateboard facility in the Black Hills. We do contests and camps and lessons specifically for skateboarding,” he said.

On Tuesdays, he hosts Skate Church, with a 5 p.m. session for middle schoolers and a 6:30 p.m. session for high schoolers.

“All we ask is whoever comes, just give us 15 to 20 minutes to share a short message about what we believe and what we’re about and hopefully introduce them to the God of the Bible,” Derrick said.

The idea of Skate Church grew out of a Bible study Derrick had led in his home. At the skate park, Skate Church includes a brief lesson, practical examples and time for kids to ask questions, he said.