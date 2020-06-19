Minnesota's three-time world champ Cole Frederick in town for BMX event

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Cole Frederick is a typical 12-year-old who likes sports such as football, wrestling, soccer and BMX racing.

Especially BMX racing. He is really good at it.

Frederick, from New Ulm, Minn., is ranked No. 1 in the world in his age division and is competing this weekend at the state qualifiers and Gold Cup qualifiers at the Rapid City BMX Track in Robinsdale Park.

Although he is a three-time world champion, his first goal was just to beat his brother, Tye, who is two years older than he is.

"When I first started, I was just riding my bike for fun," he said Friday night before the Warnicke Double racing. "I kept trying to beat my brother, and then I finally beat my brother. Then we started going to national races. I never knew that was a thing when I was younger, I never knew I could get there (to becoming the best in the world), honestly. It was a surprise."

He won his first world title as a 9-year-old in the 2017 UCI (Union Cycliste Internationale BMX World Championships) in Rock Hill, South Carolina. He then won the last two years in Baku, Azerbaijan, and Heusden-Zolder, Belgium, respectively.

"The first one, I didn't know. I thought it was just a fun race," he said. "Every single time I have won, it means more and more to me."