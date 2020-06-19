Minnesota's three-time world champ Cole Frederick in town for BMX event

Cole Frederick is a typical 12-year-old who likes sports such as football, wrestling, soccer and BMX racing.
Especially BMX racing. He is really good at it.
Frederick, from New Ulm, Minn., is ranked No. 1 in the world in his age division and is competing this weekend at the state qualifiers and Gold Cup qualifiers at the Rapid City BMX Track in Robinsdale Park.
Although he is a three-time world champion, his first goal was just to beat his brother, Tye, who is two years older than he is.
"When I first started, I was just riding my bike for fun," he said Friday night before the Warnicke Double racing. "I kept trying to beat my brother, and then I finally beat my brother. Then we started going to national races. I never knew that was a thing when I was younger, I never knew I could get there (to becoming the best in the world), honestly. It was a surprise."
He won his first world title as a 9-year-old in the 2017 UCI (Union Cycliste Internationale BMX World Championships) in Rock Hill, South Carolina. He then won the last two years in Baku, Azerbaijan, and Heusden-Zolder, Belgium, respectively.
"The first one, I didn't know. I thought it was just a fun race," he said. "Every single time I have won, it means more and more to me."
Frederick had to qualify for his first world championships, but he has automatically qualified since by just getting to the main events. The world championships consists of three rounds before the main event.
As successful as Frederick is, it's not like he just specializes in BMX. He also competes in wrestling, soccer, football and next year track.
"I'm an athletic person," he said with a smile.
With BMX racing a sport that adults can participate in, he plans to win as many world titles as a youth before turning his attention to the Olympics.
"I want to try to go to the Olympics, but after the Olympics I'll just get a job," he said with a smile, like a normal 12-year-old.
Frederick just uses one bike for competition, although he still has some older bikes. He is using a German brand bike called Radio.
"It's carbon fiber so it is nice and light, and nice and strong," he said. "It's my pride and joy."
He rides on the Factory Full Tilt team, and has several other sponsors as well.
Frederick raced a couple of times nationally before COVID-19 and now a couple since starting up again in Oklahoma and Arizona. His trip to the Black Hills is for fun and getting in shape.
His plans for the summer are to basically train and make sure he is riding the track, staying consistent and trying to get faster.
"I do a lot of sprints, just go down the track and have fun," he said. "All the sport is, is having fun."
