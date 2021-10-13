Minot’s Badlands Circuit crowns champs

MINOT, N.D. – The curtain dropped on the 2021 Badlands Circuit Finals Rodeo in Minot, N.D., over the weekend with gold buckles awarded to cowboys and cowgirls, and berths secured to the National Circuit Finals Rodeo next year.

Two sisters came into the finals sitting first and second in the breakaway roping, but when it was over, only one was still at the top.

Rickie and Taylor Engesser of Spearfish came into Sunday’s round in first and second place, respectively, but things didn’t go smoothly for either cowgirl in the round.

Rickie, the younger of the two, broke the barrier, adding a ten second penalty to her time.

“I didn’t do my job,” she said. “I got antsy in the box, and I broke the barrier.” And Taylor didn’t fare well, either, drawing a tough calf to rope and recording a no-time.

Even with Rickie’s 10-second penalty on Sunday, she won enough through the regular season to finish as year-end champion.

The sisters traveled together all summer and enjoyed competing at the same rodeos.

“It’s a pretty big blessing to make it (to circuit finals) for both of us,” Rickie said. “We’re competing against each other, but we’re each other’s biggest supporters.