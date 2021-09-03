Miscues do in Patriots in loss to Brookings

BOX ELDER — The game turned against the Douglas Patriots almost from the start against a Brookings team, last year's Class AA state runner-up, that was reeling from a lopsided loss in its season opener.

The result was a big 42-0 win for Brookings Friday night on Dave Broadie Field at Patriot Stadium in a game where all of the points were scored in the first half.

It was a tough night for the Patriots in their home opener, as they fell behind 28-0 at the end of the first quarter and 42-0 at halftime. Douglas had problems throwing the football with five interceptions, including two that were returned for touchdowns.

"They (Brookings) are a good football team and they are going to continue to get better," Douglas head coach Dan Maciejczak said. "They are a younger team that is building up from a runner-up state championship, and we're still learning to play football at a fast pace. The beginning is putting us in some bad spots where we are missing some angles and missing some tackles. I think when we can clean that up, we're going to get a lot better."

Brookings, meanwhile, found its game after opening the season on the losing end of a 47-21 score to top-ranked Tea Area.

There was no slow start for the Bobcats this time around.