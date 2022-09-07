 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Missing man found dead at bottom of cliff

  • Updated
  • 0

A 24-year-old man from Mantorville, Minnesota, who was reported missing Tuesday, was found dead Wednesday in a rugged area at the bottom of a cliff near the Stratobowl. 

According to a news release, the Rapid City Police Department received a report at about 8 p.m. Tuesday that Alex Verburg had not been seen or heard from for several days. Law enforcement found his vehicle parked near the Stratobowl Trailhead off of U.S. Highway 16 and searched the area on foot and with a drone.

Due to low light, the searchers resumed their efforts Wednesday morning and found Verburg. The Pennington County Search and Rescue used a vertical recovery to reach his body.

Missing person recovery

First responders work to retrieve the body of a missing man near the Stratobowl Trailhead on Wednesday. 

There are no preliminary signs of foul play, however, the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office and Rapid City Police Department continue to investigate the incident.

Agencies responding include the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, Rockerville Volunteer Fire Department, Pennington County Search and Rescue, US Forest Service and the Rapid City Police Department.

— Contact Shalom Baer Gee at sgee@rapidcityjournal.com — 

