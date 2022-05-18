Mississippi man sentenced to five years for distributing child pornography in South Dakota

Two cyber tips from Facebook led to the arrest, conviction and sentencing of a Mississippi man for distribution of child pornography while in South Dakota.

Cybertips is a program by the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, a nonprofit whose mission is to help find missing children, reduce child sexual exploitation, and prevent child victimization, according to their website. The organization shares tips with law enforcement for possible investigation.

Federal Judge Jeffrey Viken sentenced Javier Valenzuela, 46, on Monday to five years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release. Viken ordered Valenzuela to pay $100 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund and $3,000 in restitution. Valenzuela will be required to register as a sex offender.

A federal grand jury indicted Valenzuela on March 24, 2021 for distribution of child pornography and possession of child pornography. He was arrested the same day. He pleaded guilty on Nov. 24 2021 to distribution of child pornography in exchange for the government dropping the possession charge.

Valenzuela worked for a company that serviced grain elevators in the Kadoka area. He stayed at a hotel in Kadoka on four separate occasions in 2019, 2020, and 2021, according to court documents.

The tip from Facebook included information showing Valenzuela sent multiple child pornography files to an adult in December 2020 and to a minor in January 2021 from an IP address at the hotel, a search warrant revealed.

Facebook provided investigators with the contents of Valenzuela’s accounts, which included 112 files of child pornography. The files included videos that depicted children as young as two or three, according to an affidavit submitted to the court by a Pennington County Sheriff's Office investigator who was on the case.

According to a release from the United State’s Attorney’s office, Valenzuela admitted to distributing, receiving and possessing child pornography.

The Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce, Homeland Security Investigations, South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation and the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Sarah B. Collins prosecuted the case.

