Missouri Breaks opens Rapid City office, seeks volunteers for brain health, Alzheimer's study

The company is headquartered in Eagle Butte and also has offices in Timber Lake and Manderson. Missouri Breaks’ research work began in 1998 with the Strong Heart study, which follows Native families across generations in the Dakotas, Arizona, and Oklahoma and tracks their heart health history. Missouri Breaks has branched out into studies about water testing, environmental issues, sleep disorders and other issues that affect well-being, Sprynczynatyk said.

The company also strives to build good relationships and partnerships with the Native American community and in Rapid City, and to give back through special projects, volunteering and by sharing research data.

“We want to let communities know everything research is finding out and help to promote their health,” Sprynczynatyk said.

“We’re a company that’s very conscious about promoting health and well-being, not only through doing research but also promoting personal involvement, support, education, and connecting the tribal, scientific, medical and psychological communities,” she said. “Torrie and I are starting to join different networks so we can become active members. We can collaborate and, depending on what is going on in our community, find out if there something we can offer manpower and expertise for.”