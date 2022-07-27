Mistakes haunt Stars in opening-round loss to Mitchell at State

A lack of offense and a difficult day in the field proved costly for Rapid City Post 320 as it fell 4-1 to Mitchell Post 18 in the opening round of the South Dakota Legion Baseball Class A State Tournament on Wednesday afternoon at Fitzgerald Stadium.

The No. 6 Stars (33-17 overall, 17-7 in South Dakota) finished the contest with four errors, which led to two Mitchell runs, and recorded just two hits while reaching base four times on the day.

“Errors were the difference in the game,” Post 320 head coach Brian Humphries said. “When you play against better teams you can’t have unforced errors and you can’t walk guys. Three of the four runs came on our mistakes, and when you play good teams, you can’t do that.”

No. 3 Mitchell (26-13 overall, 18-6 in South Dakota) starting pitcher Jake Helleloid proved exceptional on the mound as he picked up the win. The right-hander pitched 6 2/3 innings and allowed one run on two hits with four strikeouts and one walk.

Post 18’s Peyton Mandell entered to record the final out of the game to save Helleloid for later in the tournament.

Post 320 took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first when Gavyn Dansby led off with a triple and scored on a groundout by Lane Darrow. The Stars only recorded one more hit in the top of the third inning.

“Hitting is hitting and sometimes it’s good and sometimes it’s bad,” Humphries said. “It is what it is. They may have settled in after the first couple of innings and played better as the game went on, but I can’t say either way.”

Stars pitcher Brady Fallon suffered the loss with three innings of work as the starter. He allowed three runs (two earned) on two hits with three walks, a hit-by-pitch and two strikeouts.

Jim Rogers entered with two innings of relief and allowed one unearned run on three hits, and Hayden Leighty closed with a shutout seventh and surrendered one hit.

At the plate, Darrow finished 1 for 2 with one RBI and Dansby finished 1 for 3 with a triple and a run.

Post 320 looked poised to put together another impressive offensive performance when Dansby tripled and scored one play later to make a 1-0, but it proved the only run for the Stars.

Post 18 bounced back and tied the game at 1-1 in the bottom of the second with a run on two hits, a walk and two errors. Jace Larson reached on an error with one out and Joseph VanOverschelde reached on a walk to put runners at first and second. Then, with two outs, Brock Sparks singled and Larson scored when the Stars’ shortstop misplayed the ball.

Mitchell took control of the game in the top of the third with two runs on one hit, a hit-by-pitch and a pair of walks. Post 18 loaded the bases without a hit before Larson delivered a one-out, two-run single to give his team a 3-1 lead after three.

Post 18 added some insurance in the top of the fifth when Helleloid led off with a double and scored on an error in right field two plays later to make it 4-1 after five.

Helleloid led the way for Post 18 at the plate and went 2 for 2 with one run and a double. Larson finished 1 for 2 with a run and two RBIs.

Mitchell returns to action at 7 p.m. Thursday against the winner of No. 2 Rapid City Post 22 and No. 7 Harrisburg Post 45.

The Stars return to action at 12:30 p.m. Thursday in an elimination game against the loser of Wednesday’s nightcap between the Hardhats and Tigers.

Humphries said Jett Wetzler will take the mound for Post 320.

“Tomorrow is another day,” Humphries said. “Tomorrow is win-or-go-home, so we have to come back with the mentality that we are going to win and continue to win. We still have a chance no matter what side of the bracket we are on.”