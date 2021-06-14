Mistakes, slow start hurt Stars in 9-6 loss to West Fargo

West Fargo made it 4-0 in the fourth on a RBI double by Tyler Rued.

"It's not just an error and we strand him on base, it is an error that costs us two or three runs, and all of the sudden it is difficult to be able to come back against them," Humphries said. "You can't give a team three chances and they took advantage of it; they did a very good job of hitting the baseball."

After being shut down by West Fargo pitcher Skyler Hoard through four innings, the Hardhats found their offensive game in the fifth.

Post 320 loaded the bases with one out on a single by Ryan Rufledt and walks to Logan Miller and Dike. Mason Mehlhaff got the Stars on the board with a RBI single and Gage Darrow followed with a two-run single.

With two outs, Ness came through with a big two-run double to put Post 320 up for the first time, 5-4.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Stars, however, couldn't quite hold off the Patriots, who won for the sixth time in seven games in their swing through Wyoming and South Dakota since Friday.

Post 320 looked as it would get out of a jam in the fifth with a double play, but Cooper Broachardt scored on a wild pitch by Rogers to tie the game at 5-5.