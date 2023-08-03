A total of six players on the Mitchell Post 18 American Legion baseball team were charged with rape Wednesday for allegedly assaulting two minors in early June.

The codefendants listed on the indictment are 18-year-old Hudson Haley, 19-year-old Karter Sibson, 17-year-old Carter Miller, 18-year-old Lincoln Bates, 17-year-old Peyton Mandel, and 19-year-old Landon Waddell.

The two alleged victims were both 16 when they were assaulted between June 1 and June 4, according to the indictment.

A Pennington County grand jury charged Haley and Waddell with three counts each for allegedly assaulting both victims. Haley is charged with two counts of second-degree rape and aiding and abetting second-degree rape. Waddell is charged with two counts of aiding and abetting second-degree rape and one count of second-degree rape.

Sibson, Milller, Bates and Mandell are charged with second-degree rape and aiding and abetting the alleged second-degree rape of one victim.

Second-degree rape involves the use of force, coercion, or threats of immediate and great bodily injury.

Each charge carries a maximum penalty of 50 years in prison and up to a $50,000 fine.

The charges come after the Mitchell Baseball Association, which oversees the club, suspended Post 18's season on June 29 following allegations of the sexual assault in Pennington County.

On July 12 the organization briefly reinstated the club, but after learning new information later on that day it officially terminated the campaign on July 13.

Pennington County State’s Attorney Lara Roetzel issued a press release the week after the termination and announced the office was reviewing the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation’s report following their investigation.

A Pennington County Judge issued warrants against all six of the players on Wednesday.

Haley and Waddell’s bonds were set at $7,000 cash only. The judge set the other bonds at $5,000 cash only.

As of Thursday morning, the clerk of courts showed no record of their arrests.

According to Thursday release from the Pennington County State's Attorney's Office, three other juveniles have pending charges in juvenile court. Juvenile court is closed to the public. The office stated it will not release the names of the minors or discuss the cases.

Although Miller and Mandel are both minors, the charges are severe enough for their cases to land in adult court.

In South Dakota, minors who are over 16 and charged with a class A, B, C, 1 or 2 felony are tried in adult court. Second-degree rape is a class 1 felony.

The state's attorney's office is considering charges for other adults affiliated with the team who are alleged to have had knowledge of the crimes and did not make necessary, mandated reports to law enforcement, according to the release.